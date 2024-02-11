Imran Khan’s party protests as Pakistan’s post-election tensions rise

Imran Khan’s supporters demonstrated in key cities across Pakistan on Sunday as two rival parties held talks to form a government even though Khan loyalists won the most seats in Thursday’s polls.

Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party staged protests in the cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. The crowds numbered in the hundreds due to the heavy police presence, small when compared with previous demonstrations. Several were arrested.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan asked supporters to stage peaceful protests at election offices, saying polling was manipulated and the election commission of Pakistan should stop vote rigging – allegations it has denied. PTI supporters should now “exercise their constitutional, democratic and political right to peaceful protest to protect the mandate of the people,” he said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The protests raise the tempo after an already contentious election, which saw Khan’s candidates, forced to run as independents, shock observers by clinching the most seats but falling short of a majority. The victory showed Pakistan’s young voters and the middle class were disillusioned with the status quo of political parties backed by the Sharif and Bhutto clans and voted in numbers for an alternative.

READ MORE

Analysts say the nation’s powerful military, which has clashed with Khan, is backing a government formed by the Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party. Sharif’s party failed to reach an agreement on forming a government with Bhutto Zardari’s group in initial talks on Saturday but forged a working pact with a secular-based party known as Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan from the commercial capital of Karachi.

The independents’ strong performance points to Khan’s enduring popularity among the nation’s 129 million registered voters, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet amid the fastest inflation in Asia.

“If the military establishment and the rest of politicians join hands and refuse the transfer of power, then the anger will boil over to the streets,” said Sarwar Bari, Islamabad-based political analyst and former head of Free and Fair Election Network. “The majority is with the PTI despite all the odds.”

There were reports of service on X being suspended on Saturday with internet governance watchdog NetBlocks saying it was a nationwide disruption. Police in Islamabad, the country’s capital, warned protesters against gathering around election commission offices and other public institutions on Sunday.

The military, widely believed by analysts to have given its blessing for 74-year-old Sharif or his brother Shehbaz (72) to lead the government, appealed for unity. “It is now incumbent upon all political parties to reciprocate the same with political maturity and unity,” Army Chief Asim Munir said in a statement on Saturday.

The army has ruled Pakistan directly and behind the scenes for most of the country’s modern history but recently said it will no longer be involved in politics. Khan has said the generals conspired with other political parties to oust him from power in April 2022 and it was responsible for the crackdown against him and his group, allegations the military have repeatedly denied.

Pakistan police warned on Sunday that they would come down hard on illegal gatherings after the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan urged supporters to protest against alleged rigging in last week's election. Photograph: Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images

Both Khan (71) and Nawaz Sharif claimed victory on Friday night: the ex-cricket star Khan doing so in an AI-generated voice message to his followers posted on social media, the veteran politician to a cheering crowd in his family stronghold of Lahore. Their victory speeches came more than a day after Thursday’s elections, which was marred by a suspension of mobile phone services, security forces clashing with suspected militants, and long delays in releasing the results.

Bhutto Zardari (35), the son of assassinated leader Benazir Bhutto and a candidate for prime minister, told local television that his party would be a kingmaker. “No one can form government without us,” he said on local television.

Khan’s party leaders have said PTI supporters account for about 95 to 97 out of the 101 seats won by independent candidates and they are confident in retaining these politicians’ loyalty. But analysts say they could be vulnerable to poaching from other parties. Sharif’s party controls 75 seats and the Bhutto Zardaris have 54. There are five more seats yet to be announced and the election for one constituency has been delayed.

A coalition would need 133 out of the 265 lower house seats that were contested to get a majority. Khan’s independent candidates will now need to join a political party if they want a shot at forming a government. Khan, in prison, is unlikely to be able take part in politics himself. He still faces more than 170 charges, which he says are politically motivated.

The US, UK and the European Union have expressed concerns about polling irregularities. Pakistan’s foreign ministry said their statements and many others ignore the fact that elections were held peacefully.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.