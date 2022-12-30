Covid: EU urged to be ‘very vigilant’ as China lifts travel restrictions

The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of Covid-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said.

In a letter to health ministers of the EU’s 27 members, Stella Kyriakides said the bloc should be “very vigilant” as China lifted travel restrictions on January 8th as reliable epidemiological and testing data for China were quite scarce.

Ms Kyriakides advised ministers in the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters, to assess their current practices on genomic sequencing of the coronavirus “as an immediate step”.

If sequencing had been scaled down, countries might want to consider scaling it back up, she wrote, adding that it was important to continue or start surveillance of waste water, including sewage from key airports.

If a new variant appeared, the bloc needed to detect it early to be able to react quickly, the commissioner wrote.

The commissioner’s letter, dated December 2th9, followed an online meeting of over 100 representatives from EU members, EU health agencies and the World Health Organisation to discuss how to deal with the outbreak in China.

Health experts are expected to hold a crisis response meeting next week, according to an EU source.

Italy has urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead and test travellers from China, but most EU members have said they saw no need to do so.

Ms Kyriakides said some EU members had proposed measures such as the random testing of travellers.

Spain said on Friday it would join other countries setting new restrictions by requiring travellers from China to test negative or show they have been fully vaccinated.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control says it does not currently recommend measures on travellers from China.

It said the variants circulating in China were already in the European Union, EU citizens had relatively high vaccination levels and the potential imported infections were low compared to the number of daily infections in the EU, with healthcare systems currently coping.

Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and testing, China abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on December 7th, and a wave of infections erupted across the country.

Some countries have been taken aback by the scale of China’s outbreak and expressed scepticism over Beijing’s Covid statistics, with the United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan imposing Covid tests for travellers from China.

Ireland has not introduced any restrictions on people travelling from China and the Department of Health said the epidemiological situation in relation to Covid-19 is closely monitored and that up to date information on travel to Ireland is published on a government website.

In China, state media said Covid-19 testing requirements imposed by several countries in response to a surging wave of infections were “discriminatory”.

“The real intention is to sabotage China’s three years of Covid-19 control efforts and attack the country’s system,” state-run tabloid Global Times said in an article late on Thursday, calling the restrictions “unfounded” and “discriminatory”.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from January 8th, but it will still demand a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before departure.

The United States have raised concerns about potential mutations of the virus as it sweeps through the world's most populous country, as well as over China's data transparency.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering sampling wastewater from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants.

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported one new Covid death for Thursday, same as the day before – numbers which do not match the experience of other countries after they reopened.

China’s official death toll of 5,247 since the pandemic began compares with more than one million deaths in the United States. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million, has reported more than 11,000 deaths.

UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from Covid. Cumulative deaths in China since December 1st have likely reached 100,000, with infections totalling 18.6 million, it said.

Airfinity expects China’s Covid infections to reach their first peak on January 13th, with 3.7 million cases a day.

China has said it only counts deaths of Covid patients caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure as Covid-related.

Health experts say China has been caught ill-prepared by the abrupt U-turn in policies long championed by President Xi Jinping. – Reuters