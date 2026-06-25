Thousands feared dead as Venezuela struck by massive back-to-back earthquakes

Main Points

Two powerful earthquakes have struck Venezuela, killing at least 32 people and injuring 700 more.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160km west of Caracas, followed ‌less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 magnitude tremor, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS, using predictive modelling to estimate the death toll, said it would most likely run into the thousands, with a substantial probability of exceeding 10,000.

Here are some photos emerging from Venezuela since the earthquake hit yesterday:

People gather outside a damaged building following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, some 30km northwest of Caracas. Photograph: Federico Parra / AFP via Getty Images

Residents and emergency workers stand near damaged buildings following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, some 30km northwest of Caracas. Photograph: Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images

Rescue workers evacuate an injured person from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas. Photograph: Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images

Strong earthquakes are unusual in Venezuela

It’s understood that strong earthquakes are unusual in Venezuela. While it sits near multiple fault lines, its position straddling the South American and Caribbean plates makes earthquakes much less common than in other parts of Latin America, AP reports.

Along the Pacific coast – in Mexico and Chile, for example – earthquakes are frequent; the two countries sit along the seismically active tectonic belt known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, responsible for 90 per cent of earthquakes, according to the USGS.

The two earthquakes that hit today were felt in Colombia, which borders the west of Venezuela.

World leaders offer condolences and support

More world leaders have extended their condolences to the people of Venezuela and offered assistance with rescue efforts.

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said: “All my support, and that of Spain, to the Venezuelan people following the devastating earthquakes of this evening. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said: “Deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Venezuela, especially the families of the victims.”

Offers of help were also made by a number of other governments including the US, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama and Uruguay.

Rescuers are searching for survivors after two back-to-back earthquakes hit Venezuela at about 6pm on Wednesday, local time.

A magnitude-7.2 earthquake hit about 160km west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude-7.5 tremor, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

At least 32 people are dead and another 700 injured.

The USGS, using predictive modelling to estimate the death toll, said it would most likely run into the thousands, with a substantial probability of exceeding 10,000.

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, has declared a state of emergency.

Aftershocks continued to rattle the capital into the early hours of Thursday.

US president Donald Trump has pledged to support Venezuela with aid and personnel.

“The two major earthquakes that just hit ​the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths,” said Trump, who ordered ​the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in a violent raid in January, said in a social media post.

We’ll have live updates here this morning as the situation unfolds.