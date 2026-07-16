New Zealand v Ireland: Josh Moorby to start as Dave Rennie names All Blacks squad

Josh Moorby of New Zealand made an impressive debut off the bench against Italy last week. Photograph: Grant Down/AFP via Getty Images

Dave Rennie has made four changes in personnel, and one positional, in picking what effectively looks like the All Blacks’ first-choice line-up from the players available for their Nations Championship game against Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday (kick-off 7.10pm local time/8.10am Irish).

Josh Moorby, the 28-year-old Hurricanes full-back/winger who made an impressive debut off the bench against Italy last week, starts in place of the injured Leroy Carter, which would seem to be a nod towards his strong catching and kicking game.

As expected Quinn Tupaea returns at outside centre, as do the locks Josh Lord and Patrick Patrick Tuipulotu with Tupou Vaa’i, who played in the secondrow in last week’s 47-14 win, shifting to blindside. Walter Sititi, last season’s breakthrough star, has been omitted from the matchday squad after an error-riddled display against Italy.

Once again there is a strong influence from the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby-winning team, with the outstanding Cam Roigard, Ruben Love and Jordie Barrett reunited in the 9-10-12 axis in addition to Moorby and tight-head Tyrel Lomax, and a further three among the replacements.

The bench again features the German born and reared backrower Anton Segner, who moved to New Zealand when taking up a six-month scholarship at Nelson University at the age of 15 and who made his All Blacks’ debut last week, as did reserve loosehead Xavier Numia.

Peter Lakai and Caleb Clarke also return to the 23, adding to a bench full of impact players.

“Ireland have been one of the best sides in the world for a number of years now. They are very experienced and well-coached and will have belief on the back of their recent success here. We are well aware of the challenge they pose,” Rennie said.

“We have selected a strong team that allows some of the combinations we have tested to continue building, and rewards players who have impressed over the last two rounds, including some of our recent debutants.

“We know how important our bench will be against a team as tenacious as Ireland, so have selected players who we know are capable of making an impact and influencing the course of the game.”

[ Ireland’s lineout is a problem, which might explain the team to face New ZealandOpens in new window ]

Rennie admitted that the selection of Vaa’i “gives us a bigger line out, a bigger pack. I feel he’s got the skill set, he suits what we want and I’m keen to give him another crack there.”

On Moorby’s selection, he added: “He’s been excellent all year and for him to come on quite early and play with that sort of confidence was awesome, so it gives us a lot of confidence to throw him out there. He trained superbly and he’s just a really good footballer. A massive engine, massive work rate and he’s looking forward to his first start.”

Tuipulotu has had “a challenging year” with an array of “niggles”, and could have played last week.

“But we just wanted to give him one more week, have a really good training week last week and this week to give him confidence to go out and go full throttle. But as you know, he’s a big man, he has genuine impact and it’d be nice for him to string some tests together.”

Sititi has not really recovered his best form since a bad concussion and Rennie admitted it would be “fair to say he wasn’t at his best at the weekend” before adding: “He’ll play a lot of footy for us this year” after receiving a clear message about what is required of him.

Selecting what Rennie feels is a big pack was also with the intention of attacking Ireland at scrum time as well.

“We’re well aware of the importance of set piece. Ireland are very good, they’re very disciplined and they’ll put you in the corner and they’ll hurt you down there so we’ve picked a pack that we think can compete and hopefully give us an edge.”

Also confirming that Barrett trained fully on Thursday, Rennie again batted questions asking if the All Blacks’ 32-year unbeaten run at Eden Park was added pressure.

“I wouldn’t say pressure. We’re well aware of the threats and they’re an excellent side who will have genuine confidence going into the game. Clearly we’ve talked about the record at Eden Park and the record is longer than most of the age of the players on our team.

“So, we’re well aware of that, we’re really excited to play there. It’s against a really high quality opposition and we’re building. We know we need to be better than we were last week but we’ve prepared well and looking forward to it.”

NEW ZEALAND: Damian McKenzie; Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett; Josh Moorby; Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Josh Lord, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (Capt).

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.