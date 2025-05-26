Venezuela ruling party keeps control of legislature amid opposition division

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro celebrates the results of parliamentary and regional elections at Bolivar Square in Caracas. Photograph: Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images

Venezuela‘s ruling socialist party held its significant majority in the National Assembly in a Sunday election, winning nearly 83 per cent of votes, the electoral authority said, in a contest marked by deep division among parties opposed to the government of president Nicolás Maduro.

Some of the country’s major opposition leaders called for voters to abstain from the vote in protest of the official results of the July 2024 presidential election, which the opposition says it won but which authorities say was won by Mr Maduro.

Sunday’s legislative results will keep the ruling party in control of the attorney general’s office and the top court, whose members are elected by lawmakers.

Turnout to choose 24 state governors and 285 lawmakers was 8.9 million, said National Electoral Council rector Carlos Quintero, the same figure as in 2021 elections. Some 21 million voters were eligible.

Opposition candidates won just one governorship, a fall from the four won by opposition parties in 2021. – Reuters