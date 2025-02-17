Delta aircraft flips over while landing in Toronto

'Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis,' the airport posted on X on Monday. Photograph: Richard Drew/AP

Emergency crews were responding to a plane crash in Toronto, Canada, on Monday afternoon involving Delta Air Lines that has injured eight people, one of them critically.

The incident took place on a Delta flight from Minneapolis that landed at Pearson International Airport on Monday. Television images showed the plane flipped on to its roof on the runway while a substance that looked like smoke billowed from its underside.

One passenger is in critical, non-life threatening condition, while seven others sustained non-critical injuries, according to Peel Region’s paramedic services. It had 80 passengers on board, according to a social media post from Canadian transport minister Anita Anand.

The plane landed in Toronto amid windy and freezing conditions. A spokesperson for Delta could not immediately provide comment.

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport posted on X on Monday. “Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.” Pearson’s website showed widespread delays and cancellations.

The flight number was DL4819, a CRJ900 regional aircraft originally built by Bombardier Inc, according to Flightradar24.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Air and everyone on board was evacuated, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Endeavor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta and operates regional flights ferrying passengers to the airline’s major hub airports.