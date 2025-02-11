Congo’s Bukavu under threat as M23 rebels warn of advance

Divine Mwamini, a resident of the Mugunga camp, packs up her shelter and possessions in Goma, DR Congo. Photograph: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) threatened on Tuesday to advance on the provincial capital of Bukavu, citing a “dangerously deteriorating” situation, amid renewed skirmishes on the front line.

The rebels seized Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, at the end of January but had paused their march towards the capital of South Kivu province after declaring a unilateral ceasefire that was followed by calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire from regional leaders.

They had not made any significant progress since seizing the mining town of Nyabibwe last week.

Heavy shelling was reported along the frontline on Tuesday morning, rebel, military and local sources told Reuters.

Bukavu and the strategic town of Kavumu 35km to the north, where the airport is located, are still under the control of the DRC army. Panic has gripped the area since runaway soldiers looted villages and carried out acts of violence against civilians, prompting the arrest of more than 80 troops.

“The situation in Bukavu is deteriorating dangerously. Our compatriots are continually being killed and pillaged,” Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesperson for a rebel alliance that includes M23, wrote in a post on X.

“If these crimes persist, we will take our responsibilities to eradicate the threat at its source and protect our people.”

Fears of a devastating regional war with armies from regional countries pitted against each other, as seen in previous wars between 1996 and 2003, have been stoked by the rebels' advance and the prospect of a battle for Bukavu.

The DRC army, supported by allied militia groups and the Burundian army, faces likely opposition from the rebels and Rwandan troops, reported by the United Nations on Thursday to have crossed into South Kivu.

Rwanda has been accused by Congo, the United Nations, and several western countries of supporting and arming the rebels, allegations that Kigali has denied. It insists it has taken mostly defensive positions to protect its borders and citizens.

The resurgence of the conflict in eastern DRC has killed thousands since early 2022 and displaced more than one million.

The UN office for humanitarian affairs said on Tuesday that an uneasy calm had returned to Goma, with a gradual restart of activities.

It said thousands of civilians were leaving displacement sites around Goma to head for safe areas after the rebels said on Sunday that the sites should be vacated within 72 hours. The rebels later clarified that returns should be voluntary.

The UN office added that aid groups have voiced concern that the unplanned dismantling of the displacement sites could lead to the loss of vital humanitarian infrastructure, such as water facilities and health centres. - Reuters

