Disarray among South Africa’s opposition working to the advantage of unity government

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was instrumental in forming the EFF in 2013 after being expelled from the ANC. Photograph: Daniel Irungu/EPA

South Africa’s radical left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has seen an exodus of its senior leaders to former president Jacob Zuma’s new political party since underperforming in May’s general election.

The defections have left the Julius Malema-led EFF, which espouses a toxic form of black nationalist politics, in disarray, undermining efforts to form a united front of opposition parties in parliament.

The EFF and Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, the two largest opposition parties in the lower house, were expected to lead a strategic alliance to oppose the government of national unity led by the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC lost its majority in the May 29th national polls. Consequently, it was forced to enter into a coalition with the Democratic Alliance and nine smaller parties to extend its three decades in power.

Initially, the opposition alliance appeared on track, but the fallout from the defections has left many South Africans wondering how its two largest parties can continue working together.

Last week, “after a lot of soul-searching”, Dali Mpofu, the EFF’s former chairman, became the latest prominent party member to abandon the movement for MK.

Mpofu insisted he had not fallen out with Malema, who, along with allies, formed the EFF in 2013 after being expelled from the ANC for fomenting divisions while leader of its youth league.

When it first emerged, the EFF did better than expected in national and local elections, gaining support from disaffected youth in South Africa’s impoverished townships and informal settlements.

However, in the 2024 elections, its support fell to 9.52 per cent from 10.79 per cent in 2019. As a result, the effectiveness of Malema’s autocratic leadership style and his race-based political agenda have come under the spotlight.

In an interview on Sunday with state broadcaster, the SABC, Mpofu was clear about why he left the EFF: “I’m joining the [MK] party because I believe it’s the vehicle to achieve the much-needed black and progressive unity.”

Mpofu also confirmed he helped to establish MK — which emerged on the political scene a year ago — while still an EFF member.

His announcement came on the same day MK confirmed that former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu had been appointed its secretary general two months after he deserted Malema.

Other prominent EFF leaders who have joined MK include former public sector ombudsman Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a party MP, and Mzwanele Manyi, a prominent Zuma ally.

In September 2023 Mkhwebane became the first head of a constitutionally appointed watchdog institution in South Africa to be impeached by parliament after she was found unfit to hold office.

A black nationalist movement according to its constitution, MK was an outsider in the May 29th national elections. It only emerged on to the scene six months before the polls, so had no governance experience.

Nevertheless, it won 14.58 per cent of the parliamentary vote, which made it the lower house’s third-largest party, pushing the EFF into fourth place.

While it stripped votes away from the ANC, MK also attracted support from South Africans who previously backed the EFF, according to research.

Political analyst Gareth Newham of South Africa’s Institute for Security Studies believes that self-interest and Malema’s leadership style were behind the EFF departures, rather than a desire to better serve the nation.

“Julius Malema is a dictator, so he decides everything and rules with an iron fist,” said Newham. “But there are a lot of big egos in the EFF and true to their nature, these people jumped ship to MK because they see better political opportunities there.”

Neham said MK is primarily a vehicle for Zuma that exists to keep him out of prison and to facilitate a system of patronage, so new members may not get the opportunities they expect.

“He has removed numerous people from leadership positions in MK already, so the idea that those arriving from the EFF are going to have a stable future is misplaced,” he said.

Zuma is facing 16 corruption charges linked to a multibillion-euro government arms deal in 1999 that was negotiated while he was deputy president.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the charges in 2009, paving the way for the 82-year-old to become president for nearly a decade.

But in March 2018, two years after he was forced to resign as South Africa’s president by the ANC, the charges were reinstated by the NPA following a lengthy legal process. His trial has been scheduled for April 2025.

Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, a senior lecturer at the Wits School of Governance, believes the chaotic situation among the top two opposition parties will work to the advantage of the unity government, as it gives it time to find its feet.

“This is tragic for parliament but also the country. A unified opposition voice is highly desirable; it helps to keep the government honest. But the departure of EFF members to MK is causing tensions that is eroding their alliance and its effectiveness,” she said.