Oscar Pistorius to be released from prison in January

Former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2014 for killing model and reality TV star Reeva Steenkamp, has been granted parole effective from January 5th, the South African department of correctional services said on Friday.

Known as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, Pistorius went from a public hero as a Paralympic champion to a convicted killer in hearings that caught the world’s attention a decade ago.

He was initially convicted of culpable homicide – a charge comparable to manslaughter – for killing Ms Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013 in Pretoria.

That conviction was overturned and he was convicted of murder after an appeal by prosecutors.

They also appealed against an initial sentence of six years for murder and Pistorius was ultimately sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

Serious offenders in South Africa must serve at least half their sentence to be eligible for parole, which Pistorius has done.

Pistorius testified at his murder trial that he killed his girlfriend Ms Steenkamp by mistake and thought she was a dangerous intruder hiding in his bathroom in the middle of the night when he fired four times through the door with his licensed pistol.

Prosecutors argued that Ms Steenkamp had fled to the toilet cubicle during a late-night argument and Pistorius killed her in a rage.

Pistorius was eventually convicted of murder on a legal principle known as dolus eventualis, which means he acted with extreme recklessness and should have known that whoever was behind the door would likely be killed.

The killing happened when Pistorius was at the height of his fame and just months after he had become the first double-amputee to compete at the Olympics. – Agencies