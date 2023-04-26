Sudan’s Bashir ‘moved to military hospital before fighting’

Former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir: his whereabouts came into question after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday he had left the prison with other former officials Photograph: Ebrahim Hamid/AFP/Getty Images

Sudan’s toppled leader Omar al-Bashir was moved from Kober prison to a military hospital in the Sudanese capital before heavy fighting broke out there on April 15th, two sources at the hospital said.

The whereabouts of the former dictatorial ruler Bashir came into question after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday he had left the prison with other former officials.

Both Bashir and Haroun are wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged atrocities in Darfur.

Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a ceasefire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled Khartoum in the chaos.

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning on Tuesday after negotiations mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia.

But gunfire and explosions could be heard after nightfall in Omdurman, one of Khartoum’s sister cities on the Nile river where the army used drones to target RSF positions, a Reuters reporter said. UN special envoy on Sudan Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the ceasefire “seems to be holding in some parts so far.”

But he said that neither party showed readiness to “seriously negotiate, suggesting that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible.”

“This is a miscalculation,” Perthes said, adding that Khartoum's airport was operational but the tarmac damaged.

The fighting began in the middle of April amid an apparent power struggle between the two main factions of the military regime.

The Sudanese armed forces are broadly loyal to Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country’s de facto ruler, while the paramilitaries of the RSF, a collection of militia, follow the former warlord Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

The power struggle has its roots in the years before a 2019 uprising that ousted Bashir, who built up formidable security forces that he deliberately set against one another.

When an effort to transition to a democratic civilian-led government faltered after Bashir’s fall, an eventual showdown was inevitable. – Reuters/Guardian

