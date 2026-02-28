Senior Israeli official claims Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei is dead

There has been no confirmation of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from Iranian sources. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

A senior Israeli source claimed on Saturday night that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed.

Although there was no official confirmation from Iranian sources, an image of Khamenei’s corpse was reportedly obtained by Israel, verified and shown to prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter updated US officials that Israel had succeeded in killing Khamenei.

A senior Iranian spokesperson reacted to the report by saying that “the enemy is using psychological warfare, we must be aware”.

The elimination would be a game changer and mark a significant step towards the aim of the war set by both the US and Israel: regime change. The development is likely to inspire opponents of the regime inside Iran to take to the streets when they deem the time is right.

His killing would mark the first time Israel has assassinated a leader of a foreign country.

According to Israeli security assessments, Khamenei was among several senior Iranian leaders targeted in coordinated strikes at multiple locations where they had gathered on Saturday morning, marking the start of the war.

Satellite imagery showed the destroyed complex in Tehran where Khamenei was reportedly being guarded although Iranian officials told Reuters that Khamenei was not in the capital and had been transferred to a “secure location”.

In addition to Khamenei, Israeli reports named other targets in the initial strikes as Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council; Iran’s defence minister; the head of Iranian military intelligence; and Iran’s armed forces chief of staff. But it was the killing of Ali Khamenei that is likely impact the course of Middle East history.

At 86 years old, Iran’s supreme leader was the region’s longest-serving head of state. During his almost 37 years in power, he cemented his control over all aspects of life in Iran becoming the sole voice deciding on all important questions.

As head of state and commander-in-chief he had authority over the police, the morality police and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its volunteer wing, the Basij - used to quell dissent in Iran.

Khamenei reportedly put in place detailed plans for his succession. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Khameini expanded Iran’s influence across the region, building up its military power and bringing the country to nuclear threshold status. He created a so-called axis of resistance via powerful proxies to surround Israel on all sides. The powerful Shia militia in Lebanon, Hizbullah, set a model that was copied by the Houthis in Yemen, Shia militias in Iraq and the Sunni Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. An unbridled hatred of Israel and the US was central to his worldview, influenced by classic anti-Semitic Muslim Brotherhood texts.

His death will precipitate only the second leadership change in Iran since the regime’s establishment nearly 50 years ago, and its implications will reverberate across the Middle East and around the world.

Every leader has a replacement but it is doubtful if anyone will be able to fill the void left by Khamenei, particularly at this juncture when Iran is at its weakest point in decades.

Khamenei reportedly put in place detailed plans for his succession and emergency chains of command should he, or other top leaders, be killed in potential US or Israeli strikes, elevating longtime loyalist Ali Larijani to manage the crisis.

It remains to be seen how the succession will play out and if the regime can indeed survive such a cataclysmic blow.