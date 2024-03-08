Biden announces US will build pier on Gaza shore for large-scale aid delivery

US forces will build a temporary dock on the Gaza shoreline to allow delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale, US president Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union speech, amid warnings of a widespread famine among the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians.

“Nearly two million more Palestinians under bombardment or displaced, homes destroyed, neighbourhoods in rubble, cities in ruin, families without food, water, medicine. It’s heartbreaking,” Mr Biden said on Thursday night, declaring the United States was leading humanitarian relief efforts.

“Tonight, I’m directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters,” the president said.

He promised “no US boots will be on the ground”, and said: “This temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day.”

But Mr Biden warned Israel that it “must also do its part”.

“To the leadership of Israel I say this,” he said. “Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.”

The White House made clear that the decision to open a sea route for aid into Gaza had come with frustration of what is seen in Washington as Israeli obstruction of road deliveries on a substantial scale.

“We are not waiting on the Israelis. This is a moment for American leadership,” a senior official said.

The scheme will take several weeks to put into action, however, carrying the risk of supplying too little relief, too late. While aid experts welcomed it as a step in the right direction, they said it was a less effective way of getting aid into Gaza than the US using its leverage to make Binyamin Netanyahu’s government open more land routes to more humanitarian assistance.

The temporary pier will be built by US military engineers operating from ships off the coast of the old Gaza City port in the Rimal district, aid sources said. US troops would not need to step ashore, but could build the floating dock from ships offshore, according to US officials.

The aid deliveries will be shipped from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus, which will become the main relief hub. Israeli officials will be able to conduct inspections of the aid shipments in Larnaca, US administration officials said.

Mr Biden’s announcement on Thursday night is due to be followed by a joint statement by the countries and humanitarian organisations involved in the sea corridor. One of the nations involved is the United Arab Emirates, but it is unclear whether they would offer troops to secure the aid bridgehead.

Aid groups have said that efforts to deliver desperately needed supplies to the beleaguered territory have been hampered by difficulties co-ordinating with the Israeli military, ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order.

US president Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address. Photograph: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Mr Biden has been fiercely criticised within his own party for the failure to open up Gaza to humanitarian aid, with a famine looming and 30,000 Palestinians dead already since the start of war on October 7th

The UN said in February that more than a quarter of Gaza’s 2.3 million people were “estimated to be facing catastrophic levels of deprivation and starvation”. It said without action widespread famine could be “almost inevitable”.

US military transport planes, acting jointly with the Jordanian air force on Thursday, made a third airdrop of food aid over Gaza in a week, bringing the total of US military-style rations dropped to nearly 113,000. However, each airdrop is typically equivalent to a handful of truckloads of food, and nowhere near enough to meet the needs of a population on the brink of starvation.

“In order to avert a famine, we need huge volumes of assistance. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of people. Airdrops are not an option for averting famine,” said the deputy executive director of the World Food Programme, Carl Skau, who appealed for a sea corridor to be opened.

The White House said that Israel had also agreed to open a third road crossing into Gaza, giving more direct access to northern Gaza, where the threat of famine is the most imminent. – Guardian