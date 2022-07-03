Several people shot and killed at Copenhagen shopping centre, say police

People run as police evacuate the Fields shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, during a shooting on Sunday evening. Photograph: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty

Several people have been killed in a shooting incident at a shopping centre in Denmark’s capital on Sunday, police said.

Copenhagen police said one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Fields shopping centre, which is close to the city’s airport.

Police chief inspector Soren Thomassen said in a press conference that authorities had no indication there was more than one shooter. He said the suspect in custody was a 22-year-old Danish man, and that “terrorism” could not be ruled out as a motive.

Police tweeted that “several people have been hit”, but gave no other details.

Copenhagen mayor Sophie H Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

A woman calls her family after being evacuated from the Fields shopping centre in Copenhagen. Photograph: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AP

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and had hidden in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store”.

Police said they were first alerted to the shooting at 5:36pm local time. A huge presence of heavily armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned,” Copenhagen police tweeted.

Emergency services personnel direct people as they run from the shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photograph: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AP

“We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview.”

The mall is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields.

A Harry Styles concert in Copenhagen was expected to go ahead tonight despite the shooting nearby. The former One Direction star was to perform at the Royal Arena venue.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

Shortly after the shooting, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been cancelled.

The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year, the palace said in a statement. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended. – PA