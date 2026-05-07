Hibernia Line launches ferry service from Cork to Boulogne

A new ferry service linking Ringaskiddy in Co Cork with Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France will serve as an attractive alternative for holidaymakers concerned about flying this summer in the fallout from the Gulf crisis, its chief executive says.

Hibernia Line announced on Thursday that bookings are open for the ferry service which will have six sailings per week throughout the year in each direction. The company expects to carry upwards of 250,000 passengers annually.

Hibernia Line founder and chief executive, Aidan Coffey, said that while fuel prices are up in the wake of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the company has certainty in relation to supplies.

“We are not the same as the airline fuel. We are not the same as home heating oil. We operate on a different fuel altogether. We are assured that there is no problem in relation to supply,” he said.

Coffey says that the company’s focus is on providing a dependable and enjoyable crossing for customers.

“People can travel with their family, book a cabin and relax on board. We have six evening departures so people can get on board at 8-8.30pm. We will depart at 9pm and they can go to the lounge and relax and enjoy the trip.

Boulogne-sur-Mer is about 20 minutes by road to Calais and the company says it offers travellers a route to eastern France and central Europe. Hibernia says that, in general, the trip will take 21 hours.

“You are about two and a half hours to Paris and Disneyland Paris, two and a half hours to Brussels, about two hours to Bruges, so there are many areas you can go. Boulogne itself is a beautiful city.”

Coffey insists that there is also a “huge appetite” among Europeans for the service “particularly with the Germans and the Dutch. They are great people for their camper vans. As we are a little low in accommodation in Ireland, it really suits that people bring their own camper vans and caravans.”

He adds that, for freight passengers, the new route provides “a direct and dependable corridor into continental Europe”.

Up to 250 jobs will be created arising with the launch of the new ferry service, which is supported by the Goodman group. Some of the crew members will be cadets from the National Maritime College of Ireland, based in Ringaskiddy.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Seán Canney, said that direct routes of this kind “support more resilient supply chains, reduce pressure on existing ports and provide greater choice for businesses and passengers”.

The two vessels that will operate on the route are the St Patrick which has 193 cabins and the MV Akka, which has 227. There is capacity for more than 600 passengers per sailing.

Hibernia Line says that both vessels will have pet-friendly and accessible options, dining and refreshment areas, lounges, a play area for children and gaming facilities.

Bookings for passengers can be made at www.hibernia-line.com. Bookings for freight passengers will open in the coming weeks.