Minor disruption expected as Dart services resume after power issue

Irish Rail says one southbound service cancelled on Friday morning and some others to operate with ‘reduced capacity’

Disruption to Dart services on Thursday was caused by a power issue related to overhead lines, Irish Rail said.. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Fri Mar 06 2026 - 06:461 MIN READ

Dart services have resumed in Dublin on Friday after operations on the line were suspended between Connolly station and Dún Laoghaire yesterday.

However, one train has been cancelled on Friday morning and some other services are to operate at “reduced capacity”.

The disruption on Thursday was caused by a power issue related to overhead lines, Irish Rail said.

“Overhead line damage repaired overnight, line between Connolly and Dún Laoghaire has reopened,” it said on X Friday morning.

The rail company said Friday’s 6.59am service from Connolly to Bray has been cancelled due to “an operational issue stemming from the damage to the overhead lines yesterday”.

There will also be “reduced capacity” on the 6.54am service between Greystones and Malahide, the 8.30am service from Malahide to Greystones, the 10.04am from Greystones to Howth and the 7.55am train from Drogheda to Dún Laoghaire.

