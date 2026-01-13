Transport

Share your experience as a road user in Ireland

Are you a driver, cyclist or pedestrian whose experience on the road has changed in recent times?

Evening rush-hour traffic jam on the South Quays in Dublin City centre. Photograph: Bryan O’ Brien/The Irish Times
Evening rush-hour traffic jam on the South Quays in Dublin City centre. Photograph: Bryan O’ Brien/The Irish Times
Tue Jan 13 2026 - 15:441 MIN READ

As roads become busier and congestion increases, especially in Dublin, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are facing increasing challenges.

During peak commuting periods, cyclists and drivers are often competing for space on relatively narrow roads and at busy junctions.

We’d like to hear your experience of being a road user in busy urban areas and the challenges you face. Are you a driver, cyclist or pedestrian who has experienced problems on the road?

Have you been involved in an accident or witnessed one? Have you noticed your journey times increasing? What has been your experience of interactions between different types or road users?

READ MORE

Have your say: Have you been affected by Storm Goretti?

Have your say: Have you received a scam call from a UK +44 number?

From toe-nail clippers to jaffa cakes: What’s the worst Christmas gift you’ve been given?

Have your say: Are you worried about energy bills this winter?

You can share your view using the form below.

Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter