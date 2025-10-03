‘Enabling’ works on MetroLink could start in 2027, says Minister

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien says he hopes there will be no legal challenge to the Metrolink project. Photograph: Alan Betson

With a fair wind, “enabling” works on the new metro system for Dublin could start in two years with construction getting under way in 2028, the Minister for Transport has said.

Darragh O’Brien said he hoped there would be no legal challenge to the project after planning permission was granted on Thursday. He told The Irish Times that, in the absence of any applications to judicially review the decision, the MetroLink could be completed by 2035.

He confirmed the rail link from Swords in north Dublin to Charlemont, near Ranelagh on the south side, could be opened in phases.

The Minister said that after many previous announcements and subsequent cancellations, he could say: “This [project] is happening.”

He said the Government has agreed to provide funding under the revised National Development Plan and there is a strong project management team now in place.

Mr O’Brien said recent “market engagement events” in Dublin and London, where firms were invited to hear about the project, attracted solid interest.

“There are two consortia that have already confirmed that they will be bidding. I’m aware of others as well.

“There are very substantial firms that are coming together to make combined bids, which shows the seriousness that the sector is taking this with.”

While there was much international interest, the Minister said: “Unquestionably there will be a very significant number of Irish jobs and Irish firms involved in the delivery of this project.”

Source: metrolink.ie

Mr O’Brien declined to comment on updated projected costs for the 19km rail link on the grounds that it would be put to tender in the near future.

Previous estimates ranged from €7 billion up to €23 billion. The Minister said he does not believe the bill for MetroLink will be as high as €23 billion.

Mr O’Brien said the Government pledged €2 billion towards the project under the revised National Development Plan, announced in July, which he said will cover initial works over the next five years.

While there will not be a blank cheque from the exchequer, he said the Government is fully committed to getting the project built.

The Minister urged anyone unhappy with aspects of the MetroLink decision to consider the wider implications before taking a court action against it.

However, he said the public has a right to challenge decisions and it is “fingers crossed” this will not happen.

“There was a lot of engagement with residents on the ground and some of the sports clubs adjacent to the route so a lot of good work was done through the planning process and in advance of it by way of community engagement,” he said.

“So I’m hopeful – but one can never tell – that we won’t have a challenge to it, but it’s people’s right to do that.

“What I would just say to people is: this project is of national strategic importance, not just for the north Dublin region but for the country. So the sooner we can get out to tender, the better.”

The Minister said the latest cost benefit analysis showed that for every €1 invested, there would be a return of €1.40 to the exchequer.

Fingal County Council in north Dublin said it has been planning for the rail link for many years and has in place plans “to facilitate the sustainable growth of Swords to 100,000 people with new homes and new jobs being delivered along the Metro economic corridor from Santry to Lissenhall”.

Mayor of Fingal Tom O’Leary said MetroLink would provide a direct 25-minute rail link between Swords and Dublin city with trains every three minutes and capacity to carry up to 20,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

“It is a game-changer that will ease traffic congestion and finally deliver rail access to Dublin Airport,” he said.