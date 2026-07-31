Aer Lingus loses €34m in first half

Aer Lingus lost €34 million in the first six months of the year. Photograph: Craig Hastings, Getty Images.

Aer Lingus lost €34 million in the six months ended June 30th as it battled higher fuel costs and increased competition.

The Irish airline recently announced plans to cut up to 500 jobs and axe routes in coming months to reduce costs.

Aer Lingus’ operations earned €69 million profit from the end of March to June 30th, half the €135 million it reported during the same period in 2025, the airline said on Friday.

The second-quarter surplus was not enough to offset the €103 million its business lost in the first three months of this year, leaving it with a €34 million shortfall in the first half of 2026.

That compared with an operating profit of €80 million in the first six months of 2025.

Chief executive Lynne Embleton partly blamed higher fuel costs for the performance.

She added that plans to transform the business would cut costs while improving efficiency and margins.