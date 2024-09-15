Dublin rail timetable changes to take place from Monday

On the Dundalk/Drogheda to Dublin commuter route, there are changes of between one and five minutes to services.

Commuters using Irish Rail’s northern and western lines have been reminded they should arrive between one and seven minutes early from Monday.

The changes update Irish Rail’s new timetable introduced on August 26th. They arise from what the company said were “overly ambitious” journey times in the new timetable and provision in the timetable for a new hourly Dublin-Belfast service due to come into operation in October.

Monday morning commuters will see a range of trains on the Maynooth and Drogheda lines leaving Maynooth and Drogheda earlier, in most cases by between three and seven minutes.

For those coming home in the evening most departure times will not have been changed, but journey times to Maynooth and Drogheda may be longer by three to five minutes, the company said.

Just one Dart service currently operating to/from Malahide will change to operate to/from Howth. The 6.52am Dublin Connolly-Malahide service will now operate to Howth, and the 7.24am from Malahide-Bray will now commence from Howth at 7.24am

There is to be a minor change to one M3 Parkway commuter service. The 5.20am Connolly-M3 Parkway is to depart later at 5.25am

All Heuston routes, including Phoenix Park Tunnel services, are unchanged.

For commuters, a selection of the morning departures are now as follows:

6.27am Maynooth-Connolly departs earlier at 6.20am

7.13am Maynooth-Grand Canal Dock departs earlier at 7.08am

7.43am Maynooth-Grand Canal Dock departs earlier at 7.39am

7.57am Maynooth-Connolly departs earlier at 7.54am

8.23am Maynooth-Connolly departs earlier at 8.19am

8.43am Maynooth-Grand Canal Dock departs earlier at 8.40am

9.13am Maynooth -Grand Canal Dock departs earlier at 9.09am

The 5.38am Longford to Pearse service departs earlier at 5:37am. The 6:14am Longford to Connolly remains unchanged.

These include:

5.30am Dundalk to Grand Canal Dock departs earlier at 5.20am

6.26am Drogheda to Connolly departs earlier at 6.21am

6.47am Drogheda to Grand Canal Dock departs earlier at 6.38am

6.28am Dundalk to Connolly departs earlier at 6.23am

7.06am Drogheda to Grand Canal Dock departs earlier at 6.58am

6.54am Dundalk to Connolly departs earlier at 6.49am

7.42am Drogheda to Grand Canal Dock departs earlier at 7.41am

7.53am Drogheda to Connolly departs earlier at 7.50am

8.28am Drogheda to Connolly departs earlier at 8.26am

9.08am Drogheda to Grand Canal Dock departs earlier at 9.03am

All Connolly to Drogheda and Drogheda to Connolly services have revised times en route.

In addition, the evening departure services from Connolly to Drogheda have been altered, with most leaving some two minutes earlier.

Full details of the changes from Monday 16th September, including at intermediate stations, have been updated on the Irish Rail website.