DAA submits 500-page dossier to An Bord Pleanála over night flight restrictions

Dublin Airport operator DAA says it has provided a 'robust assessment' to address An Bord Pleanála questions about proposed noise-abatement measures

The operator of Dublin Airport has submitted a dossier of information to planning authorities as part of its application for a relaxation of restrictions that were imposed on night-time flights as a condition of planning approval for the new North Runway.

DAA last month secured permission to challenge Fingal County Council’s enforcement notice against the airport operator for allegedly breaching the terms of planning permission relating to the airport’s North Runway.

The council issued the notice on the grounds that the number of flights scheduled by the airport exceeds the terms of a planning condition that no more than an average of 65 flights per day over a given period can operate from the runway between 11pm and 7am.

While it has secured a High Court stay on the notice from the local authority, the DAA has separately sought An Bord Pleanála’s approval for new “noise-abatement” measures, prompting several appeals from local residents and environmentalists.

An Bord Pleanála had complained about a “lack of information” from DAA in relation to its submission following complaints from the airport operator about the “complex and protracted” nature of the process.

In a statement to The Irish Times on Thursday, the DAA said it has submitted more than 500 pages of new information to the planning body.

“DAA has responded comprehensively to the request for further information from An Bord Pleanála by the agreed deadline date of September 14th,” it said. “DAA’s response runs to over 500 pages and addresses the specific queries raised by An Bord Pleanála.

“In addition to responding directly to the specific items requested, DAA also provided supplementary documentation to address some issues that have changed with the passage of time since the original application.

“DAA is confident that the detailed responses submitted provide a robust assessment to address An Bord Pleanála’s queries and to assist in progressing its review.”

An Bord Pleanála has previously made it clear that an early decision in the matter is unlikely.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary on Thursday described the restrictions on night-time flights as “nonsense”.

“It means that now there’s less flights between the hours of 6am and 7am with two runways than there was when there was only one runway,” he said after the airline’s annual general meeting.

“It’s a nonsense planning condition. It should be amended. If you want to reduce noise at Dublin Airport, it should be done by measuring noise, not restricting the number of flights.”

“Some of these complainers are self-appointed – they live in Ballyboughal, which isn’t even on the flight path.

“So, no, I don’t have any sympathy. If you live somewhere around an airport, you should expect some noise. The noise at Dublin Airport is less than it is in the centre of Dublin and in any of the train stations.”