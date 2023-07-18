Bus Éireann increases Expressway fares by 5 per cent

The changes will come into effect at the end of July. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Bus Éireann has announced a five per cent increase to ticket prices on its Expressway services. The coach company says a rise in costs is behind the fare increase.

Across all routes, the average fare will rise by five per cent, with most routes seeing increases. Some routes will see decreased fares while others will remain unchanged.

The changes will come into effect from July 31st.

“Expressway, like many commercial businesses, is enduring the challenges posed by significant cost increases across its cost base including those related to fuel, utilities, maintenance materials and insurance,” said Andrew Yates, head of Expressway.

“Bus Éireann has taken the difficult but necessary decision to increase our Expressway fares in order to maintain our current level of services and to allow us to continue to meet the needs of our customers, and the more than 200 communities that benefit from the connectivity Expressway provides.”

In addition to the average fare increase, Bus Éireann has announced that return tickets will no longer be available to purchase on board. These can only be purchased online or from ticket vending machines.

From next month, customers who book more than seven days in advance of travel will avail of an early bird discount of 33 per cent. These discounted tickets will be sold at a limited availability.

Bus Éireann says that travel pass holders will still be able to travel for free on all routes. Young adults aged 19–23 and students aged 24+ will continue to pay 50 cent of the standard ticket fare when buying online, should they carry a valid Young Adult or Student Leap Card.