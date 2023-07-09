Clare supporters face rail delays en route to Croke Park with trains disrupted

Clare's All Ireland semi final fixture against Kilkenny is scheduled for 4pm. Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

A major disruption to services is ongoing on train lines to Dublin on Sunday morning due to an incident on the line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise.

Significant delays and cancellations are expected, according to Irish Rail’s Twitter account, with thousands travelling to Croke Park from the west potentially facing difficulties in travelling.

The 10.25am train from Ennis to Heuston has been cancelled, and the Cork, Limerick and Tralee to Heuston services are not proceeding past Ballybrophy until further notice, tweets have said.

Supporters due to travel to Croke Park from Clare for today’s All-Ireland semi final against Kilkenny could face difficulty arriving in Dublin in time, with many having opted to travel by train.

READ MORE

The game is due to throw in at 4pm.

Jane Cregan, a spokeswoman for Irish Rail said that shortly before 9.30am this morning, an incident occurred, and that as a result of that, there are no services operating between Portlaois and Thurles.

“Obviously this has a major impact for people who are going to Croke Park today, particularly the Clare supporters,” she said.

“At the moment the line will remain closed for some time, and we’re advising people to look at alternatives.”

Ms Cregan added that it is unknown when the line will reopen.

Supporters travelling from Kilkenny have not been affected.