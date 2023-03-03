Cabinet to address drone interference at Dublin Airport

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has said that there is no need for legislation to allow the use of anti-drone technology at Dublin airport.

The Minister for Transport should make a decision to allow the use of such technology by Dublin Airport Authority, he said, adding that the Minister “just needs to empower” the airport authority.

“He should make a decision to take drones down. Who’s going to sue him? The drone operators?”

Most airports in Europe have anti-drone technology, but Minister Ryan appeared not to be prepared to take action, Mr O’Leary told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“It’s time for the Minister to take action or to resign. He is incompetent,” claimed Mr O’Leary.

“He just needs to act. If he is not prepared to act then he should resign and retire to the leafy suburbs of Ranelagh and worry about bicycles.”

Dublin Airport was forced to temporarily suspend flights for half an hour on Thursday evening due to drone activity in the vicinity of the airfield. It was the sixth such suspension in recent weeks.

Minister Ryan is due to meet with the DAA and the Irish Aviation Authority this morning, and has said he will send a memo to Cabinet next Tuesday on the acquisition of anti-drone technology.

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said: “This is reckless behavior that is endangering the lives of passengers and crew on airlines and it needs to be brought to an end.

“We recognize that more needs to be done because while we have drone detection technology in operation at Dublin Airport, what we don’t have currently is anti-drone technology that would, in effect, bring them down.”

Mr McGrath said Mr Ryan would finalise his plans for Cabinet over the weekend.

“I deeply regret that this has occurred now on six occasions and we apologize to all of the passengers who have been inconvenienced. We will bring an end to this. And all of us across government will work with Minister Ryan to make sure that this is comprehensively dealt with as a priority across all of government, because it needs to be done quickly.”

The DAA reiterated that it currently has drone detection technology, which allows them to detect drones within a 5km radius of the airport. Currently the State does not have counter-drone technology, which the DAA says would require new laws and for an organ of the State to be tasked with enforcing.