Samsung Galaxy A56 review: Mid-range phones get a boost

Samsung Galaxy A56: The recently released mid-range smartphone not only looks like a high end phone, it largely acts like one too

Samsung Galaxy A56      Price : €484 Website : https://www.samsung.com Opens in new window Where To Buy : Samsung

We have to start rethinking what a mid-range smartphone looks like. In fact, we have needed to do that for a while because most of the mobile phone makers have upped their game considerably in that respect.

The mid-range smartphones of today are a lot like the premium phones of not so long ago.

For most people, that will mean they get all the essential features they need, plus a few unnecessary ones, for a price that won’t break the bank. And the pricey premium option is still there for those customers who need – or, more likely, want – the advanced features that everyone else barely notices.

Take the Samsung Galaxy A56, for example. The company’s recently released mid-range smartphone not only looks like a high-end phone, it largely acts like one too. It comes with an OLED screen, something that would have been unthinkable until relatively recently.

READ MORE

Design-wise, the A56 doesn’t look any less expensive than the flagship S25 phones. Eagle eyes will spot the slightly more visible bezels – it is not quite edge to edge screen – but it is not so intrusive that it becomes annoying. The display itself is bright and vivid, though you can dial that down in settings if you want more realistic colours.

The screen tops out at 1200 nits brightness in strong sunlight. Usually, this would be a theoretical thumbs up because, well, “Ireland” and “weather”, but we’ve had a run of sunny days recently that allowed me to put this to the test. The A56 performed well, even compared to more expensive phones.

While the screen on the A56 is great and supports the 120Hz refresh rate of its more high-powered rivals, there are limits to it. You can’t have it on all the time, for example; the phone controls when it kicks in under the adaptive setting.

Camera wise, the A56 comes with a 50 megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and a five megapixel macro camera. It covers all the main requirements, and it does so well. The camera performs best in good light, but was no slouch for low light images either, apart from a bit of grain in the lowest light conditions.

Samsung has been heavy on the AI features for its past few releases, and the A56 benefits from that. Aside from Circle to Search and AI-powered photoediting, you now get new filter features, highlight reels and a version of Google’s Best Take that makes sure everyone has their best photo face in your shots by combining the results of a few images.

[ Tech review: Can Nintendo’s Alarmo make getting out of bed fun?Opens in new window ]

So the question is, where are the sacrifices? There are a few, but none are really deal-breakers at the moment.

The A56 doesn’t include wireless charging, unlike some of the other mid-range smartphones out there. It is USB or nothing, unfortunately. And it also feels like there is more limited use of AI, such as the default use of Gemini as the main assistant and limited access to the Now bar that shows context-sensitive data on the lock screen.

The wireless charging I find more inconvenient – for now.

Many people have yet to fully get on board with AI, and are opting for a gentle introduction to the technology. That is still there, with Circle to Search included, for example, and the option to use Google Gemini.

Inexplicably, Samsung is still trying to make Bixby happen on the A56, so the quick access button is mapped to that rather than Google’s Gemini AI assistant. That means the standard Gemini instructions in the app on how to access the assistant are incorrect.

You can customise that by mapping the double press to Gemini rather than the default camera, and ditching Bixby in favour of access to the power menu.

The Now bar works, but with a limited number of apps, such as the built-in speech recorder, Samsung Notes and the media player. The S25 supports live notifications from Google Maps and some fitness apps, which are as yet absent from the A56.

Good

Samsung has delivered a nicely designed phone that feels premium, even if the price tag isn’t. It is durable, with an IP67 rating, and includes Gorilla Glass to try to keep your phone looking its best. The camera is good too, building on Samsung‘s past experience here.

Bad

No wireless charging, and the lack of control over the 120Hz screen refresh rate is frustrating. I feel like Bixby also needs to be retired at this point, or at least made an option rather than the default for Samsung phones across the board.

Everything else

The phone is available in 256GB capacity, with 8GB of RAM, making it a good all-rounder, although more power-intensive games may tax it more. It comes in four relatively muted colours – pink, graphite, olive and light grey.

Verdict

Samsung has made a good effort at building higher-end features into a mid-range price tag.