Google rolls out Gemini app to Irish users

Google is continuing to roll out its new artificial intelligence tools to Irish customers, with the Gemini app and now a new AI powered research and writing assistant launched for Irish users.

The Gemini app, which was initially only available in the US, has now been rolled out to European users, bringing the companies latest AI to mobile devices. It is available as a standalone app for Android, with Apple users getting access to Gemini through the Google app on iOS.

Google said Gemini could be used in place of Google Assistant on Android devices, accessed through the power button or by using the “Hey Google” command. Google Assistant will still be available to those who use it through smart speakers and other smart home devices.

The tech giant has also launched an upgraded version of its research and writing assistant NotebookLM that uses Gemini 1.5 Pro, making it available to Ireland and more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The software allows you to explore complex material by uploading research notes, interview transcripts, corporate documents and other sources to become an expert in the material.

The move to integrate Gemini into more products and make it available to a larger number of Google users comes amid fierce competition in the AI market. Microsoft has already launched number of “CoPilots” for its productivity software, available to users on a subscription basis, as part of its partnership with OpenAI.

The Sam Altman-led company surprised its rivals when it launched ChatGPT, sparking fears there would be an AI “arms race” to sign up customers.