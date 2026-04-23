Remote-controlled rotating sex toy recalled over risk of injury from detaching parts

According to Ann Summers, the sex toy was sold through its retail stores and online from last September until March when it 'identified a potential fault within the products internal mechanism'. Photograph: Alan Betson

Users of a remote controlled sex toy have been warned by the communications watchdog to stop using the product immediately or risk potentially serious injury.

ComReg issued the warning about the “Remote Rotating Dildo” sold by lingerie and sex toy retailer Ann Summers until as recently as last month over risks that parts could become detached during use.

According to Ann Summers, the sex toy was sold through its retail stores and online from last September until March when it “identified a potential fault within the products internal mechanism”.

The retailer said that “as a precaution and in line with our commitment to customer safety we have made the decision to recall the item”.

Customers have been told to “stop using the product immediately and return it for a full refund”.

The involvement of ComReg in the recall of a sex toy is most unusual but the watchdog said it was issuing the alert because the “device is subject to the Radio Equipment Directive” – an EU-wide “regulatory framework for placing radio equipment on the market”.

In essence, it ensures that a single market for all radio equipment exists by setting “essential requirements for safety and health, electromagnetic compatibility and the efficient use of the radio spectrum”.

Ann Summers said returns could be made either in person or through the post “depending on what is most convenient”.

Customers have also been told that they do not need to have a receipt to get a full refund and they do not need to have proof of purchase and once they send back the product in question they will receive a full refund via their preferred method of payment.

Customers have also been given the option of exchanging the product for one of an equivalent value and have been told that “as a gesture of goodwill” affected customers can take advantage of a 20 per cent discount on their next purchase.

The retailer stressed that recalls like this are rare.

The lingerie and sex toy retailer has two shops in the Republic, on Henry Street in Dublin and Princes St in Cork. In March, the company’s Irish arm reported pre-tax losses of €220,000.

In a statement, Ann Summers said its priorities included strong product availability and enhancing customer experience, adding that the plans for its Irish arm included acquiring and retaining customers through greater brand reach, desirability and relevance.