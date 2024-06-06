Meta wants to use your Facebook and Instagram data to train AI. Here’s how you can you stop it

Meta is introducing AI chatbots that can help users with everything from answering questions to creating content on the platform. Photograph: iStock

Instagram and Facebook owner Meta recently began notifying European users that it plans to start using some of their personal data to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The company is set to start implementing the system from June 26th, giving people just a few weeks’ notice of its intentions.

As you might imagine, it hasn’t gone down too well. Already the posts have started, claiming copyright over images and posts on the various platforms. There’s even a template for Instagram Stories – which usually disappear after 24 hours – to declare your opposition to Meta’s plans.

And Max Schrems’ group NOYB has filed 11 complaints over the proposed use of the data, and is calling on data protection authorities to take action. But what exactly is Meta doing, and how can you really opt out?

Why are they using my data?

Meta, like many big companies, is introducing AI chatbots that can help users with everything from answering questions to creating content on the platform. But to do that, the AI chatbots need to be trained on data, and lots of it. And what better pool of data than the one already on its various platforms?

Changes to the company’s privacy policies will see Instagram and Facebook data used to train these new models, with the intention of making them better and more useful to users.

What data are they using?

According to Meta, it could use information such as posts, photos and captions, and any interaction you have with an AI on the platform. It won’t use private messages between you and your friends and family.

Is there a way to stop it?

There is, and it is not by posting a copyright notice to your Facebook page or Instagram profile.

If you want to object to Meta using your data to train its AI, here is the most effective way. Open the Facebook app. Tap your profile picture at the bottom right corner. Scroll down to Settings & Privacy, tap settings and scroll down to find Privacy Policy. When you open that page, it should have a paragraph stating Meta is updating its privacy policy, including on how it is using your data for AI. Tap the section that says “Learn more about your right to object”.

Scroll down the page to fill out the form, providing information on how the processing of such information impacts you, and any additional details you feel are relevant.

For Instagram, it is a little more difficult to access the form. The best thing to do is open your profile, tap the three lines in the top right to call up the menu, and scroll down to Settings & Privacy>Help. Choose Help Centre, tap on About AIs on Instagram, and tap the link for more information on how Meta uses information for generative AI models. Scroll down (and down) the page until you find the right to object link.

Is that it?

Sort of. Meta says it reviews the requests it receives in accordance with data protection laws, and if your request is honoured, it will apply going forward. Two things to note there: first, that “if” implies they could review it and find against you, although GDPR makes this pretty much redundant; and second, you need to get in there before the company starts using your data to train AI if you want to keep as much as possible out of their models. While they won’t use any more of your data, it is difficult to guarantee that data already processed has been completely removed.

Also, just because you have objected to your posts and photos being used as part of the AI training, it doesn’t mean that others will. So posts by third parties that contain your image or refer to you could be used without your explicit consent.

To remove publicly available information posted by someone else from AI training, you’ll have to fill out another form, the catchily titled “Data subject rights for third party information used for AI at Meta”. Again, the outcome is not guaranteed.