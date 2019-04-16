Arsenal reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Watford last night, the goal coming via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Watford captain Troy Deeney was later shown a red card in a rare away win for the London club who are now ahead of Chelsea on goal difference with a game in hand, and two points above Manchester United with five matches remaining. Tonight, United take on Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou in Catalonia - and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has called on his strikers to step up as they need at least one goal to overcome a 1-0 home defeat. Also last night, former FAI chief executive John Delaney voluntarily stepped aside from his role as the organisation’s executive vice-president.

In his column this morning, Gerry Thornley explains how Israel Folau left Rugby Australia with very little option but to terminate his contract after his homophobic social media posts: “sure, he’s entitled to his beliefs and his opinions, but rugby is also entitled not to have any truck with them.” Ahead of their Champions Cup semi-final against Munster this weekend, Saracens’ Irish head coach Mark McCall has confirmed Billy Vunipola will be available for selection, despite furore over his own social media remarks.