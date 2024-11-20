Rafa Nadal makes emotional exit after Davis Cup defeat

Rafael Nadal says he has “closed the circle” on his time in tennis as his storied career came to an end at the Davis Cup in Malaga.

“It’s in some ways good, maybe, if that was my last match,” said Nadal, smiling, immediately after his singles match. “I lost my first match in the Davis Cup, and I lost my last one. So we close the circle.”

Nadal was comfortably defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Botic van de Zandschulp, his first Davis Cup singles loss in 20 years after winning 29 matches in a row. In the early hours of Wednesday, the quarter-final tie ended with the Netherlands defeating Spain 2-1 to end Nadal’s career.

Moments before the match, Nadal was tearful as he and his team-mates stood on-court to hear the national anthem before composing himself as he tried to compete. “Of course it has been an emotional day,” said Nadal. “That’s the way that I felt. And then of course the emotions, feeling the national anthem for the last time … very special. And then of course a little bit of mixed feelings makes the things a little bit more difficult.”

It took some time for Nadal to learn the fate of his career as the tie continued. After Alcaraz pulled Spain back to 1-1 against the Netherlands with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor, Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp closed out the tie with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) win over Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers.

Afterwards, Nadal remained on-court for a special ceremony and he addressed the crowd, thanking his family and all who had supported him through his career. Nadal was tearful after his rivals and colleagues, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Andy Murray, addressed him and paid tribute to his career in a video montage.

“The truth is that you never want to get to this point. I’m not tired of playing tennis, but my body doesn’t want to play any more and you have to accept that,” said Nadal. “I feel super privileged, I’ve been able to make my hobby my profession for a long time. I also remember my family, my team, you have been an unforgettable part of my life for all these years.

“I am a person who believes in continuity and staying close to the people who have made my life better and that has given me a personal relationship that goes far beyond the professional. Thank you so much because without you this would not have been possible and I say this from the heart.”

Asked how he would like to be remembered in the sport, Nadal said: “The way I would like to be remembered is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca. That I had the life that I had. I had my uncle who was a tennis coach in my village when I was a small kid. Just a kid that followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible to be where I am today. At the end of the day, being honest, a lot of people work hard, a lot of people try their best every day. But I am one of those who is lucky.” – Guardian