Dublin to host pre-Wimbledon ATP Challenger tournament in June

The tournament will be held at Elm Park Golf & Sports Club. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ireland will host a first ATP Challenger event in almost 20 years in June when the tour comes to Dublin.

The Challenger 75 tournament will be staged at Elm Park Golf & Sports Club in Donnybrook on June 14th-20th, welcoming players from the second tier of men’s professional tennis.

With 75 ATP ranking points up for grabs, the grass-court event is expected to draw international hopefuls in the week before Wimbledon qualifying begins.

The last Challenger event held in Ireland was the Shelbourne Irish Open in 2008.

“Bringing an ATP Challenger event back to Ireland is a huge moment for Irish tennis,” said Tennis Ireland chair Ronan Reid.

“It gives out players a rare chance to compete against world-class opposition at home and puts Ireland firmly back on the international tennis map.”