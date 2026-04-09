Tennis

Dublin to host pre-Wimbledon ATP Challenger tournament in June

First time Challenger Tour event to be held in Ireland since 2008

The tournament will be held at Elm Park Golf & Sports Club. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
The tournament will be held at Elm Park Golf & Sports Club. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Thu Apr 09 2026 - 10:001 MIN READ

Ireland will host a first ATP Challenger event in almost 20 years in June when the tour comes to Dublin.

The Challenger 75 tournament will be staged at Elm Park Golf & Sports Club in Donnybrook on June 14th-20th, welcoming players from the second tier of men’s professional tennis.

With 75 ATP ranking points up for grabs, the grass-court event is expected to draw international hopefuls in the week before Wimbledon qualifying begins.

The last Challenger event held in Ireland was the Shelbourne Irish Open in 2008.

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“Bringing an ATP Challenger event back to Ireland is a huge moment for Irish tennis,” said Tennis Ireland chair Ronan Reid.

“It gives out players a rare chance to compete against world-class opposition at home and puts Ireland firmly back on the international tennis map.”

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