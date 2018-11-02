Finn Harps regain their place in the Premier Division

Goals from Timlin and Boyle enough to claim second-leg victory
Mark Timlin scores Finn Harps’ opening goal in their victory over Limerick FC at Market’s Field. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho.

Limerick FC 0, Finn Harps 2 (Agg 0-3)

Mark Timlin’s goal two minutes into first half added time sparked huge celebrations as Finn Harps, for a fifth time, regained their place in the Premier Division. It also plunged the huge Limerick support into despair as they dropped back to the first division.

The goal was clinically finished after good work in the build-up by Mikey Place, who missed a chance from five yards in the second half.

It left Limerick with a huge mountain to climb and, though they improved in the second half, a goal by Nathan Boyle ensured happy days are here again for Harps.

The result was a fitting end to the playing career of Paddy McCourt who got a standing ovation when he left the action after 17 minutes.

There was a hectic start with two Finn Harps players being yellow carded inside ten minutes. The first real chance fell to Timlin whose effort came back off a post after 21 minutes and the same player shot over soon after.

Just on half time Danny Morrissey had a chance for the home side but he was wide. Moments later Timlin was finally rewarded when he beat Jack Brady to stun the huge home support.

LIMERICK FC: Brady, kelly, Cantwell, Broudar, Tracy, Coleman (O’Sullivan 69), Maguire (Murphy 58), Duggan, Dennehy, Morrissey, Ellis (Fitzgerald 58).

FINN HARPS: Burke, Kavanagh, Borg, Cowan, Toad, Coll, McCourt (Logue 17), Harkin, Timlim Deevers 83), Place, Boyle O’Flynn 88).

Referee: G Kelly (Cork).

