Benson breaks Bohs hearts as St Pat’s strike late to win

Visitors had equalised from the spot in stoppage time only to see tables turned

St Patrick’s Athletic’s Robbie Benson celebrates scoring his side’s second goal in their win over Bohemians. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

St Patrick’s Athletic’s Robbie Benson celebrates scoring his side’s second goal in their win over Bohemians. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Bohemians 1

Robbie Benson scored a stoppage time penalty winner in a frenetic finish to this Dublin derby at Richmond Park as Bohemians thought they had salvaged a draw just minutes earlier from a spot kick goal of their own.

The woodwork had twice thwarted Bohemians before St Pat’s stole the lead on 74 minutes.

Substitute Benson’s perfectly weighted pass put Mattie Smith through to drill his low shot beyond James Talbot and into the far corner.

A first contentious decision of the game had sparked it to life nine minutes in when Ian Bermingham, part of the home side’s defensive wall, was harshly adjudged to have handled an Ali Coote free kick.

Referee Rob Hennessy pointed to the spot and showed a yellow card to the St Pat’s captain much to the consternation of the home players and their bench.

St Pat’s will feel poetic justice was served when Georgie Kelly crashed his spot kick off the crossbar.

The frame of their goal rescued St Pat’s for a second time on 69 minutes; Tyreke Wilson’s free kick also cannoning back off the bar.

A second controversial penalty decision right on 90 minutes looked to have provided Bohemians with a deserved draw as John Mountney pulled down Liam Burt, although the foul looked outside the area.

However, the penalty was given and Dawson Devoy confidently sent Vitezslav Jaros the wrong way from the spot as St Pat’s head coach Stephen O’Donnell was sent to the stand for dissent.

The drama continued, though, as two minutes into added time Bohemians’

defender Ciaran Kelly barged Benson to the ground inside the area at the other end.

Benson drove his penalty straight down the middle to get St Pat’s back to winning ways after two defeats and stall Bohemians’ revival.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros; Mountney, Bone, Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon, Lewis; King (Barrett, 84), Forrester (Benson, 55), Smith; Coughlan (McCormack, 74).

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall (Lyons, 90+1), C. Kelly, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Mahon, 86), Tierney, Burt; G. Kelly (Omochere, 86).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.