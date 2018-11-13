Matt Doherty misses training again with facial injury

Alan Browne is the only other doubt amongst the players in original, extended squad
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matt Doherty is a doubt for Thursday night’s match. Photograph: Reuters

Matt Doherty missed Ireland’s training again on Tuesday with the Wolves defender given time to see a specialist after sustaining a facial injury, just above his eye, in Sunday’s draw at Arsenal.

The 26 year-old Dubliner got through the game but was waiting to having the injury assessed before joining up with the Ireland squad. It is not yet known whether he will link up with the rest of the squad ahead of the Northern Ireland game with Martin O’Neill likely to be updated on his progress on Tuesday evening.

With Seamus Coleman and Cyrus Christie both available, O’Neill is well covered in Doherty’s preferred, right-sided role and the manager had made it clear on Monday that the Everton player is first in line to start there but this week’s friendly would have provided an opportunity to look at a way of including all three, something the northerner had said is an ongoing consideration.

Alan Browne is the only other doubt amongst the players who made the cut to O’Neill’s original, extended squad on Monday. The 23 year-old Preston midfielder trained by himself on Tuesday, while Ciaran Clark and Shane Long are missing due to personal reasons and injury respectively.

