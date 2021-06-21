Ruthless Belgium beat Finland to make it three wins from three

Romelu Lukaku again on target in what was another impressive performance

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku scores the second goal in their Euro 2020 win over Finland. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku scores the second goal in their Euro 2020 win over Finland. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

 

Finland 0 Belgium 2

Belgium continued their perfect start to Euro 2020 by beating Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish top of Group B, leaving the Finns third and facing a nervous wait to see if they can sneak into the knockout stages.

A much-changed Belgium side dominated the game but only found a breakthrough in the 74th minute courtesy of an own goal from keeper Lukas Hradecky, who fumbled a Thomas Vermaelen header over the line after it had crashed off the woodwork.

Striker Romelu Lukaku clinched victory in the 83rd minute by swivelling to thump home a Kevin de Bruyne pass and score his third goal of the tournament.

Belgium, who became the third team after Italy and the Netherlands to win all three group games, will face one of the third-placed sides in Seville on June 27.

Denmark, second in Group B after their 4-1 win over Russia on Monday, will play Wales in Amsterdam on June 26.

Finland must wait to see if they qualify to continue the adventure in their first ever major tournament.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez made changes from the side that beat Denmark 2-1 but his was still a line-up bursting with world-class talent as Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne made their first starts of the tournament.

Teenager Jeremy Doku was their liveliest threat and created the only real moment of danger before halftime when he drifted in from the left wing and aimed a shot towards the bottom corner but Hradecky made a fine save.

Finland defended resolutely but did not have a real chance of their own until after the hour mark when Glen Kamara fired straight at Thibaut Courtois.

Hazard was denied by a big save from Hradecky as Belgium kept getting closer and they thought they had taken the lead when Lukaku controlled a threaded pass from De Bruyne and celebrated the goal before a lengthy VAR review ruled him fractionally offside.

Finland finally cracked under the pressure when Hradecky turned the ball over the line after Vermaelen’s thumping header struck the post.

Lukaku then used a combination of skill and power to seal the victory and continue his prolific start to the tournament.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.