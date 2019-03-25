Euro 2020 round-up: Ronaldo injured as Serbia hold Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo went off injured as reigning European champions Portugal were held 1-1 at home to Serbia in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

The 34-year-old could now be a doubt for Juventus when they face Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg on April 10th.

Dusan Tadic put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the seventh minute after Rui Patricio fouled Mijat Gacinovic.

Things got worse for Portugal when skipper Ronaldo appeared to tweak a hamstring and had to be substituted after half an hour.

Portugal equalised before the interval thanks to Danilo Pereira’s drive into the top corner from outside the box, but they could not force a winner and were unlucky not to be awarded a late penalty after the referee overturned his own handball decision.

Ukraine are the early pace-setters in Group B after a last-gasp 2-1 win in Luxembourg.

World champions France made it two wins from two matches with a 4-0 victory over Iceland.

Kylian Mbappe scored France’s third goal against Iceland. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Les Bleus, wearing a vintage kit to mark the centenary of the French Football Federation, took the lead after 12 minutes when Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe sent over a corner and Samuel Umtiti nodded into the bottom corner.

France had to wait until midway through the second half to double the lead, Olivier Giroud tapping home a cross from Benjamin Pavard.

The floodgates then opened with Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann wrapping up an ultimately-comprehensive win.

Elsewhere in Group H, Everton striker Cenk Tosun scored twice as Turkey thumped Moldova 4-0 and Albania won 3-0 in Andorra.

Bulgaria, one of England’s main rivals in Group A, were held to a 1-1 draw in Kosovo, Arber Zeneli’s equaliser giving the hosts a point from their first ever qualifying match.