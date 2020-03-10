Ireland’s playoff in Slovakia will be behind closed doors

The Slovak football association (SFZ) has confirmed that the Euro 2020 playoff against Ireland will be played behind closed doors in Bratislava on March 26th.

The decision, it said, had been taken, at meeting of the federation’s executive committee on Tuesday morning where the restrictions on public events in the country over the next two weeks imposed by the government on Monday had been considered. Uefa, it said, had also been consulted.

“On the basis of measures taken by the state authorities in connection with the spread of coronavirus, but also communication with the European Football Union UEFA and the Irish side, VV took the decision that the play-off between Slovakia and Ireland (on March 26th at the National Football Stadium) will take place without spectators,” it said in a statement.

“SFZ President Ján Kovácik announced this decision at the briefing and at the same time assured the fans that SFZ guarantees the return of all funds spent on the purchase of tickets. SFZ will inform about the way of refunding via its website www.futbalsfz.sk, but also through its official social networks in the coming days.”

The FAI subsequently confirmed the decision and said that Irish supporters who had purchased tickets for the game should apply contact the association at customer-relations@fai.ie

Mick McCarthy is due to announce his squad for the game this Friday.