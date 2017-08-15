Hibernian boss Neil Lennon will face no police action

Police Scotland received complaints over his behaviour during win over Rangers at Ibrox
Neil Lennon will face no action from police over his behavior during Hibernian’s win over Rangers at Ibrox. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty

Police will take no action against Neil Lennon following complaints over his behaviour during a football game at the weekend.

Police Scotland received a number of complaints after the Hibernian head coach celebrated his side’s first goal in a 3-2 victory at Ibrox on Saturday by apparently cupping his ears and raising a fist in the direction of the Rangers fans.

A force spokeswoman said: “Following complaints received, we have reviewed the events at the match and, after discussion with the procurator fiscal, established that no criminality took place. Therefore no further action will be taken.”

Police added that inquiries are continuing into “offensive and threatening comments” made online against Lennon in the wake of the incident.

Social media posts apparently show a user claiming he would shoot Lennon, adding he was ”serious” about the threat.

