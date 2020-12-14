Europa League draw: Manchester United to play Real Sociedad

José Mourinho’s Tottenham face Wolfsberger of Austria in last 32 of the competition

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United have been handed a tough Europa league draw. Photograph: EPA

Manchester United will face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the final 32 of the Europa League while Tottenham must play Wolfsberger.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s United side dropped into the competition after they were knocked out of the Champions League last week.

United will travel to Sociedad for the first leg on February 18th with the La Liga side heading to Old Trafford a week later.

Sociedad are currently top of Spanish league on goal difference, although they have played two more games than Atletico Madrid. They have lost just twice in all competitions this season but have drawn their last six matches.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, the Premier League leaders, go to Wolfsberger in Austria for their first leg.

Wolfsberger beat Feyenoord twice and also won at CSKA Moscow in Group K.

Leicester go to Slavia Prague for their first-leg tie having won Group G with the Czech Republic outfit having come second in Group C.

Arsenal, the Group B winners, will play Benfica, who finished behind Rangers in Group D. Steven Gerrard’s side have been paired with Royal Antwerp of the Belgian Pro League.

Other ties include Salzburg v Villarreal, Braga v Roma, Olympiacos v PSV, Granada v Napoli and Red Star v AC Milan.

The first legs will be played on February 18th with the second legs a week later and the draw for the final 16 will be held on February 26th.

