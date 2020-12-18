Weekend Premier League team news, kick-off times and TV details

Saturday

Crystal Palace (12) v Liverpool (1), 12.30pm – Live BT Sport

Crystal Palace will be without Christian Benteke for the visit of Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday. The Belgian was sent off in Wednesday’s draw at West Ham for two bookable offences and will serve a one-match ban this weekend, but Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill and Jeffrey Schlupp are fit enough to start. Roy Hodgson decided to take the trio out of the starting XI in midweek for precautionary reasons, but he is unable to select Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho (both calf) and Connor Wickham (thigh) for the clash against the Reds.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is expected to be fit having missed the midweek win over Tottenham due to a back spasm. Midfielder Naby Keita could get a rare start, having been on the bench on Wednesday, but with eight days before their next game manager Jürgen Klopp is likely to keep faith with the majority of his starting line-up from the Spurs game. Thiago Alcantara is set to rejoin team training next week after two months out with a knee injury with a view to being in contention in early January, with fellow midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle) closing in on returns.

Last season: Liverpool 4 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2.

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L W D D; Liverpool W D W D W.

Top scorers: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 7; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 14.

Match odds: H 11-2 D 17-5 A 1-2.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Southampton (3) v Manchester City (8), 3pm

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of Manchester City’s visit on Saturday. Winger Nathan Redmond came off the bench during the second half of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal and is pressing for a recall. Defender Mohammed Salisu was again an unused substitute as the Ghanaian centre back closes in on a belated debut following a summer switch from Real Valladolid.

Pep Guardiola is unsure to what extent striker Sergio Agüero can be involved for City after he suffered a fresh setback this week. The Argentinian, recently over a knee problem, returned from illness to feature as a substitute in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom but subsequently missed training on Thursday with an undisclosed issue before returning on Friday. Guardiola otherwise has no fresh problems, though Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to miss out again.

Last season: Southampton 1 Man City 0, Man City 2 Southampton 1.

Last five league matches: Southampton D L W W D; Man City L W W D D

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 6; Raheem Sterling & Ferran Torres (Man City) 6.

Match odds: H 11-2 D 15-4 A 4-9.

Referee: Mike Dean

Everton (5) v Arsenal (15), 5.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Everton captain Séamus Coleman returns to the squad for the visit of Arsenal. The Ireland international right back has been out for two months with a hamstring injury as the Toffees have been cautious about bringing him back too soon but he could go straight into a defence which has kept back-to-back clean sheets, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also recalled after being rested at Leicester. Midfielder Allan (hamstring) is likely to be missing for a few weeks, Fabian Delph (thigh) remains unavailable while James Rodriguez (calf) will not be ready to return until Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

Arsenal will be without defender Gabriel through suspension following his red card during the midweek draw against Southampton. Full back Hector Bellerin is available again after a one-game ban on Wednesday night, but midfielder Granit Xhaka continues to serve out his own three-match suspension. Forward Gabriel Martinelli has been stepping up his recovery from a knee injury, while midfielder Thomas Partey is sidelined by a thigh problem.

Last season: Arsenal 3 Everton 2, Everton 0 Arsenal 0.

Last five league matches: Everton W L D W W; Arsenal D L L L D.

Top scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 14; Eddie Nketiah & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 5.

Match odds: H 5-4 D 5-2 A 21-10.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle (14) v Fulham (17), 8pm – Live on Sky Sports

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will once again be missing several players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham amid fears two are suffering from long-term Covid-19. Midfielder Isaac Hayden and defender Federico Fernandez both played at Leeds in midweek after recovering from the virus, but more unnamed members of the squad are still unavailable – with two in particular unwell. Defenders Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar and striker Allan Saint-Maximin have been missing in recent weeks, but fellow frontman Andy Carroll is approaching full fitness after a calf problem, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is closing in on his return from a long-term ankle injury.

Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid faces a late fitness check ahead of the trip to St James’ Park. The 27-year-old forward has picked up a quad concern, and will be checked at the last minute ahead of the game. Former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will come into contention to start against his old club, as he continues to shake off recent injury issues

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last five league matches: Newcastle L L W W L; Fulham L W L D D.

Top scorers: Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 7; Bobby Reid (Fulham) 5.

Match odds: H 8-5 D 9-4 A 9-5.

Referee: Graham Scott

Sunday

Brighton (16) v Sheffield United (20), 12pm – Live Sky Sports

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with bottom club Sheffield United. Lamptey suffered a knock during the midweek draw at Fulham but is “recovering well”, according to Albion boss Graham Potter. Inexperienced Spaniard Robert Sanchez is set to continue in goal for the Seagulls after being selected ahead of the out-of-favour Mat Ryan at Craven Cottage.

Sheffield United’s Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie are being assessed ahead of the contest. Midfielder Berge came off early in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United with a hamstring problem. Striker McBurnie, who missed that match due to a shoulder injury, is thought to have the better chance of being involved of the two.

Last season: Sheff Utd 1 Brighton 1, Brighton 0 Sheff Utd 1.

Last five league matches: Brighton W D L L D; Sheff Utd L L L L L.

Top scorers: Neal Maupay (Brighton) 4; David McGoldrick (Sheff Utd) 3.

Match odds: H 8-11 D 13-5 A 9-2.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Tottenham Hotspur (2) v Leicester (4), 2.15 – Live Sky Sports

Tottenham should have Gareth Bale available for the visit of Leicester. The Wales international has missed the last two games with an illness, but has returned to training in the last 24 hours. Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) continue to miss out.

Leicester have been handed a double defensive boost with Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne available. Evans missed the 2-0 defeat by Everton through suspension after collecting a fifth yellow card of the season, and summer signing Castagne is fit again after two months out with a hamstring injury. Midfielder Daniel Amartey also has a chance of being involved following a hamstring problem.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 3 Leicester 0, Leicester 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1.

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W D W D L; Leicester L L W W L.

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 15; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 12.

Match odds: H 21-20 D 13-5 A 5-2.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Manchester United (9) v Leeds United (13), 4.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Edinson Cavani will be assessed before Manchester United’s Premier League clash with rivals Leeds. The 33-year-old has missed the previous three matches with a groin complaint that will be checked ahead of Sunday’s match. Defenders Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe should be available after what manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær called “small injuries”, while David De Gea is pushing to start after Dean Henderson got the nod at Sheffield United on Thursday.

Leeds have no new injury or suspension concerns. Pablo Hernandez made his return from injury in the 5-2 win against Newcastle in midweek, coming off the bench and providing the assists for his side’s final two goals, so he could be pushing for a starting role at Old Trafford. Centre backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are expected to remain sidelined while fellow defender Gaetano Berardi and midfielder Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees.

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W W W D; Leeds D W L L W.

Top scorers: Miguel Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) 11; Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 9.

Match odds: H 4-6 D 16-5 A 15-4.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

West Brom (19) v Aston Villa (11), 7.15pm – Live BT Sport

Sam Allardyce will be without Matheus Pereira for his first match in charge of West Brom at home to Aston Villa. Brazilian winger Pereira completes a three-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace earlier this month. Kyle Bartley (calf), Conor Townsend (knee), Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (arm) are still out injured.

Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash will be available for Villa’s trip to The Hawthorns after serving their suspensions. The duo missed Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Burnley while Ezri Konsa also sat out due to illness and will be assessed ahead of Sunday. Ross Barkley is closing in on a return from his hamstring injury, although may not be risked, and Trezeguet is sidelined with his own hamstring problem with Wesley (knee) also out until next year.

Last season: No corresponding fixture.

Last five league matches: West Brom L W L L D; Aston Villa L W L L W.

Top scorers: Callum Robinson & Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom) 3; Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 8.

Match odds: H 27-10 D 27-10 A 19-20.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Monday

Burnley (18) v Wolverhampton (10), 5.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Dale Stephens is closing in on a return for Burnley but Monday’s clash with Wolves may come too soon for the midfielder. A hamstring injury has restricted his involvement since a September switch from Brighton and yet he could have a part to play over the festive period, which is also the case for defender Phil Bardsley (rib), who was back on the bench at Aston Villa on Thursday. Sean Dyche remains without Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and Jack Cork (ankle), but the duo are edging closer to being back in contention again.

Wolves could be without Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly. Both players picked up injuries during the victory over Chelsea in midweek and, although boss Nuno Espirito Santo was cagey regarding their fitness on Friday, he said Tuesday’s match had left him with some problems. Joao Moutinho is available again following suspension but Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) and Jonny (knee) remain sidelined.

Last season: Burnley 1 Wolverhampton 1, Wolverhampton 1 Burnley 1.

Last five league matches: Burnley D W L D W; Wolverhampton D W L L W.

Top scorers: Chris Wood & Matej Vydra (Burnley) 2; Lomba Pedro Neto & Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 4.

Match odds: H 5-2 D 21-10 A 5-4.

Referee: Lee Mason

Chelsea (6) v West Ham (7), 8pm – Live Sky Sports

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech will face late fitness tests ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Monday. The wing duo have both been sidelined with hamstring problems, but were back in full training for the first time on Friday. Boss Frank Lampard will run the rule over both wide men at the last minute though, to see whether they will be ready to face the Hammers.

West Ham will check on Michail Antonio and Fabian Balbuena. Antonio is battling to recover from the hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last three matches and Balbuena missed Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with against Crystal Palace due to a minor knock. Arthur Masuaku is out following knee surgery.

Last season: West Ham 3 Chelsea 2, Chelsea 0 West Ham 1.

Last five league matches: Chelsea W D W L L; West Ham W W L W D.

Top scorers: Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) 8; Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 7.

Match odds: H 4-9 D 18-5 A 6-1.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh