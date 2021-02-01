Troy Parrott’s switch from Millwall to Ipswich the best move for all parties

Millwall manager Gary Rowett says the premature end to Troy Parrott’s loan spell at the club was agreed on by all sides after the 18-year-old drifted out of the first team reckoning in recent weeks.

Parrott featured 14 times for the Championship outfit and started seven Championship games but was formally recalled to Tottenham before being immediately loaned back out to Ipswich Town where he trained on Monday and, with three strikers there injured or suspended, could start at the weekend.

“I don’t think he could have done any more,” said Rowett of the young Dubliner. “He worked so hard to try and get breaks in front of goal. He was doing extra training after the training sessions and coming in on his days off to work. Sometimes things just don’t fall for a player. I’m sure it didn’t work out how he wanted, we wanted or Tottenham wanted but now he drops down a level and tries to get more game time.”

Shane Long’s expected loan move to Bournemouth, meanwhile, appeared to be tied in on Monday evening to Southampton’s ability to complete a deal until the summer for Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino and Josh King’s likely departure from Dean Court.

King’s own move to Southampton was earlier said to have fallen through over his his wage demands but Everton and Fulham made late bids to sign the striker, with the Toffees winning the race for the Norwegian international.

Long has made just one league start this season along with a number of appearances from the bench.

Conor Shaughnessy has joined the large Irish contingent at Rochdale after agreeing terms with Leeds United to cancel his contract with the club.

The 24-year-old from Galway joins on an 18-month deal while Under-19 Ireland international Conor Grant has signed a two and a half year contract with the same club after joining for an undisclosed fee from Sheffield Wednesday.

Heart have paid around €180,000 to Shamrock Rovers for midfielder Aaron McEneff with the Scottish Championship leaders wrapping up a two and a half year deal for the 25-year-old from Derry in the face of interest from a couple of English sides. The Edinburgh club looks to be firmly on course for a return to the Scottish top flight.

“It’s a new challenge,” says McEneff, who becomes the second member of the Irish title winning side’s midfield to depart in the space of a few weeks. “It’s one that I’m really looking forward to. I know the boys have been doing well this season and I’ll work hard and try and be a part of what’s ahead.”

There was no indication in advance of the deadline, meanwhile, of the “big numbers” deal that Michael O’Neill had said would be required to prise Nathan Collins away from Stoke City being struck. The club was reported to have turned about an offer of around €8 million over the weekend.