Troy Parrott joins Ipswich Town on loan

Troy Parrott has joined League One side Ipswich on loan until the end of the season after Tottenham terminated the arrangement that had taken him to Millwall in the summer.

The 18-year-old had made 14 appearances for the south London club, seven of them starts in the Championship, since the middle of November when he had been finally fit enough to feature following an extended spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

As the team struggled, however, the teenager endured a challenging time with several positional switches over the course of a couple of months in which he occasionally impressed but failed to register a goal.

During the time he was fit, Millwall managed just two league wins and he didn’t get on in either of them. In recent weeks he had been an unused sub and Spurs appear to have decided that it was time to act in order to ensure he got playing again.

Ipswich are currently mid-table in League One but still well within striking distance of the promotion play-off places and could do with improved striking options. He will link up with a squad that also contains a number of Irish players with Alan Judge, Stephen Ward, Mark McGuinness and Aaron Drinan all part of the first team set up this season.

The Dubliner is one of a number of Irish players expected to move over the course of transfer deadline day.