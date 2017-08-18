Tony Pulis: West Brom have rejected Jonny Evans bid

Former Manchester United centre half reportedly subject of £18 million bid from City
Tony Pulis has confirmed West Brom have rejected an offer from Manchester City for Jonny Evans. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty

Tony Pulis has confirmed West Brom have rejected an offer from Manchester City for Jonny Evans. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty

 

Tony Pulis confirmed West Brom have rejected a bid from Manchester City for defender Jonny Evans.

It has been reported that Pep Guardiola’s side had bid £18million for the 29-year-old, although Pulis would not comment on the figure offered.

City have already spent upwards of £200million on new players this summer, including a handful of other defenders.

Pulis insists he wants to keep Evans at The Hawthorns but conceded that every player has a price.

“They made an offer and we’ve turned it down,” said the Baggies head coach.

“I think every player is for sale at the right price. It would be crazy to say a team like West Brom won’t sell if a team are going to put a huge amount of money in front of you.”

“Market forces dictate but we don’t need to sell and we don’t want to sell, so we are not desperate for the money. Jonny is one of our best players and we’d love him to stay.

“It would need to be a very good offer. If that offer came in then we would sit down and talk to Jonny.”

Evans was the subject of a bid from Arsenal last summer while Leicester have also had an offer for the Northern Ireland international turned down during this close season.

“He’s been in this position before here and he understands the situation, until all parties agree then he won’t go anywhere,” said Pulis.

“He has been made club captain and he wants to get on with his football.”

Evans missed West Brom’s opening game of the season against Bournemouth with a hamstring injury and the centre-half remains a big doubt for the trip to Burnley on Saturday.

“He has got an injury at the moment, he will have a late fitness test today. One thing we don’t want to do is play him and then it gets worse and then we lose him,” said Pulis.

Meanwhile, Pulis also confirmed that West Brom are interested in signing Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer although he said that reports of an agreement being close were wide of the mark.

“Whoever is saying it is close is miles away from that fact,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire and we hope to get deals done and they have to be right for the football club.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.