Sheffield United go two points off fourth with Norwich win

Sheffield United maintained their push for European football with a 1-0 home win against bottom club Norwich.

Captain Billy Sharp headed the only goal of the game after 36 minutes as the Blades climbed to sixth in the Premier League table, for a few hours at least, and just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, Chris Wilder’s team needed a world class piece of goalkeeping from Dean Henderson to ensure victory, with the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper underlining his England credentials with a triple save late in the game.

For Norwich, the defeat means they remain six points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining to save their top-flight status.

Allan Saint-Maximin scored Newcastle’s first goal in five Premier League games to ease their relegation worries with a 1-0 win at Southampton.

Saints had Moussa Djenepo sent off after referee Grahamn Scott used VAR to check the pitchside monitor.

Matt Ritchie then had a first-half penalty for Newcastle saved by Alex McCarthy after Sofiane Boufal handled in the box.

The visitors finally made the breakthrough at St Mary’s 11 minutes from time when Saint-Maximin slotted past McCarthy.

Jordan Ayew scored the winner for the second week running to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 win over Watford and Wolves and Brighton drew 0-0 at Molineux in Saturday’s other 3pm kick-off.