Sheffield United go two points off fourth with Norwich win

Premier League round-up: Newcastle ease relegation worries as Palace edge Watford

Sheffield United players celebrate their victory over Norwich at Bramall Lane. Photograph: PA

Sheffield United players celebrate their victory over Norwich at Bramall Lane. Photograph: PA

 

Sheffield United maintained their push for European football with a 1-0 home win against bottom club Norwich.

Captain Billy Sharp headed the only goal of the game after 36 minutes as the Blades climbed to sixth in the Premier League table, for a few hours at least, and just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, Chris Wilder’s team needed a world class piece of goalkeeping from Dean Henderson to ensure victory, with the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper underlining his England credentials with a triple save late in the game.

For Norwich, the defeat means they remain six points adrift of safety with nine matches remaining to save their top-flight status.

Allan Saint-Maximin scored Newcastle’s first goal in five Premier League games to ease their relegation worries with a 1-0 win at Southampton.

Saints had Moussa Djenepo sent off after referee Grahamn Scott used VAR to check the pitchside monitor.

Matt Ritchie then had a first-half penalty for Newcastle saved by Alex McCarthy after Sofiane Boufal handled in the box.

The visitors finally made the breakthrough at St Mary’s 11 minutes from time when Saint-Maximin slotted past McCarthy.

Jordan Ayew scored the winner for the second week running to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 win over Watford and Wolves and Brighton drew 0-0 at Molineux in Saturday’s other 3pm kick-off.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.