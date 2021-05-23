Premier League round-up: Agüero scores a goodbye brace as Arsenal miss out on Europe

Manchester City 5 Everton 0

Sergio Aguero scored twice in a fairytale Etihad Stadium farewell as champions Manchester City wrapped up their Premier League campaign by thrashing Everton 5-0.

City’s record goalscorer, who is leaving the club after next week’s Champions League final, hit a quickfire double having come off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.

His efforts added to earlier strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden as City showed no sign of letting up ahead of the showpiece clash against Chelsea in Porto.

Everton, who had gone into the game with a chance of qualifying for Europe, were completely overwhelmed on an emotional occasion which saw City presented with the Premier League trophy and fans return to the stadium.

The Merseysiders, for whom Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty, slumped to 10th in the table on what was a miserable afternoon for them.

For City, it was a celebration. Not only were supporters back after 14 months away but it was their first chance to salute the champions and acknowledge their European exploits.

The fans certainly made their presence felt throughout the afternoon. Before the game big numbers spilled into the road as City’s team coaches made what is normally a straightforward journey from the training complex to the stadium.

Only 10,000 were permitted inside the stadium but the atmosphere they generated inspired the team and few left before the post-match ceremonies, which included the club tributes to Aguero.

Everton formed a guard of honour to greet City to the field and players from both sides then did likewise for Aguero.

Arsenal 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Nicolas Pepe continued his fine end to the season by scoring twice as Arsenal beat Brighton but failed to qualify for Europe on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Gunners needed both Tottenham and Everton to drop points while also seeing off the Seagulls to seal seventh place and a spot in the inaugural Europa Conference League next year.

Arsenal did their bit and had Pepe to thank, the winger’s two second-half strikes securing a 2-0 victory as 10,000 fans returned to the Emirates Stadium.

But Gareth Bale’s late goals for Spurs at Leicester meant they finish above their north London rivals.

With muted protests against the club’s owners before the game and director Josh Kroenke watching on from the stands, this could have been a powder keg of emotions had Arsenal lost.

Instead, Mikel Arteta’s side won comfortably — although it proved not to be enough in their quest to maintain a 25-year run of European qualification.

West HamUnited 3 Southampton 0

West Ham ended a record-breaking season with a 3-0 win over Southampton and a place in the Europa League.

David Moyes’ side, who were battling relegation last year, secured sixth place and their best Premier League points tally of 65.

Two goals from Pablo Fornals and a third from Declan Rice made it a club record 19th Premier League win of the season, and a first top-six finish this century.

A maiden appearance in the group stages of the Europa League now beckons for a side tipped to struggle again at the start of the season.

Whether Moyes can build a squad capable of the gruelling Thursday-night-to- Sunday slog is something to worry about another day. This was time to celebrate a notable achievement for the 58-year-old former Everton and Manchester United boss, now enjoying a genuine career renaissance.

Fulham 0 Newcastle United 2

Joe Willock became the first player since Alan Shearer to score in seven consecutive Premier League games for Newcastle as they beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Jow Willocks continued his hot streak as Newcastle beat Fulham. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Getty/AFP

The 21-year-old, who joined the Magpies on transfer deadline day, has helped consolidate Newcastle’s status in the Premier League with eight goals, including seven in seven matches.

Fabian Schar secured all three points with a 88th-minute spot-kick.

Fulham broke a record, having scored the fewest of any team in a Premier League season with nine goals at Craven Cottage this season.

It could be Willock’s final appearance for Newcastle, but it was enough to ensure that Newcastle left west London with victory and a 12th-place finish.

Sheffield United 1 Burnley 0

Sheffield United finished a miserable season with a 1-0 win against Burnley in front of their own supporters at Bramall Lane.

David McGoldrick, this week voted the club’s player of the year, scored his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign midway through the first half as the Blades won for just the seventh time in the league this season.

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick celebrates after scoring his side’s winner against Burnley. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Three of those victories came in the nine matches under the stewardship of interim boss Paul Heckingbottom, who is likely to now return to his role with the under-23 squad.

The relegated Blades, who finished bottom of the table, have known their fate for some time and will now look to appoint a permanent successor to Chris Wilder, who left in March after just over four and a half years in charge.

Leeds 3 West Bromwich Albion 1

Leeds signed off their first Premier League season in 16 years in style by beating West Brom 3-1 at Elland Road in front of their returning fans.

Rodrigo and Kalvin Phillips’ free-kick put Leeds 2-0 up at the break and Patrick Bamford converted a penalty as Marcelo Bielsa’s side, roared on by an 8,000-crowd, kept their foot on the gas all the way to the finish line.

West Brom substitute Hal Robson-Kanu struck a late consolation for the visitors, but the day belonged to Leeds, whose players saluted their fans on a lap of honour after the final whistle.

England man Kalvin Phillips missed the acclaim, though, as he appeared to suffer a shoulder injury just before the final whistle, two days before the Euro 2020 squad is announced.

Leeds closed the season in ninth and on 59 points, the most by a promoted top-flight club since Ipswich in 2000/01, and with 62 goals, a record-extending total for a promoted club in a 38-match season.

They also became the first promoted club to win their final four Premier League games in a fitting and emotional finale for players and fans alike.