Pep Guardiola charged for wearing pro-Catalan ribbon

FA have charged Manchester City manager for show of support to Catalan politcians
Pep Guardiola has until March 5th to respond to his FA charge for wearing a yellow ribbon. Photo: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has until March 5th to respond to his FA charge for wearing a yellow ribbon. Photo: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images

 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged by the Football Association for wearing a political message.

The FA said in a statement that the yellow ribbon worn by the former Barcelona boss on his jacket in support of imprisoned Catalan politicians was in breach of its kit and advertising regulations.

Guardiola, whose side face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, has until 6pm on Monday, March 5th to respond to the charge.

Guardiola, who was born in the Catalan town of Santpedor and spent the best part of 20 years at Barcelona as player and coach, has previously explained his reasons for wearing the ribbon, which he has sported since at least November.

Speaking in December, he said: “I do that because in Spain two specific people who defend something like the vote, something the people in command do not agree (with), are in prison. It’s unfair.

“To make a rebellion on something like that, you have to be something tough to be in prison. And they are still there. So, while they are not out, always here (points to ribbon) will be shared with me.

“Because, OK, they can suspend me for doing that, but the other people are in jail.

“If they want to suspend me — Uefa, Premier League, Fifa — it’s okay.”

Guardiola was specifically referring to politicians who were imprisoned for their involvement in the Catalonia independence referendum, which was declared illegal by Spain, in October.

Guardiola explained his stance in response to comments from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who questioned whether the ribbon was within the rules and claimed he would not be allowed to do a similar thing.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.