Celtic AGM abandoned after 25 minutes as supporters heckle board members

The scale of background unrest at Celtic has been made more plain than ever after the club’s annual general meeting was abandoned after only 25 minutes as a result of heckling from supporters towards board members.

Celtic shareholders, who are unhappy with the way the club are being managed, held up red cards, booed and chanted “sack the board” as directors arrived. A half-hour adjournment was called, after which pre-recorded interviews were shown.

Ross Desmond, the son of Celtic’s principal shareholder, Dermot, read out a statement that criticised supporters for their treatment of the leadership. “Our board, led by Peter [Lawwell], and our executive, led by Michael [Nicholson], are dedicated Celtic people,” said Desmond Jr. “The attempts to dehumanise them and vilify them are shameful.

“They love the club as much as anyone here and they have suffered just as much as anyone. They work tirelessly, often under intense pressure. They do an outstanding job at this club and we are very lucky to have them.”

Amid more protest and before any formal resolutions or question-and-answer session could be heard, the meeting was closed. The club now have the option to complete necessary business in private. A perceived lack of serious communication from the club is one key point of annoyance for supporters.

Celtic said: “Regrettably, due to the continuing disruptive conduct of a small number of individuals preventing the orderly management of today’s AGM, we were required to conclude the meeting earlier than we had planned. Such conduct is completely unacceptable and hugely disappointing, and while today’s events are completely outwith our control, clearly we regret the impact on our shareholders who were deprived of the opportunity to take part in an orderly and constructive meeting.”

Celtic, who reached the knock-out phase of the Champions League last season, have been widely criticised for their approach to the summer transfer window. Brendan Rodgers resigned as the manager in late October but is yet to be replaced. Dermot Desmond used Celtic’s website to launch an extraordinary attack on Rodgers at the time of his exit.

Martin O’Neill, who is in caretaker charge of the team, watched the extraordinary AGM events unfold from the top table. The Frenchman Wilfried Nancy, currently in charge of Columbus Crew, is the clear favourite to succeed Rodgers but the delay in hiring a manager is merely adding to the anger of fans. Celtic, who trail Hearts by seven points in the Scottish Premiership while holding a game in hand, travel to St Mirren on Saturday evening. – Guardian