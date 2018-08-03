Gabriel Jesus signs new deal with Manchester City

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has signed a new deal with Manchester City which ties him to the Premier League champions until 2023.

The new deal extends his previous contract by two years.

The 21-year-old joined City in January 2017 and has since scored 24 goals in 53 matches.

He told the club’s official website: “I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me.

“I can say that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I’m here I’m improving as a professional and as a person.”

Jesus added: “Also thanks to the club for being so organised and focused since I arrived.

“(Manager) Pep (Guardiola) had an important role in my signing, but also the club. City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy.”

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in world football, so to have him commit his future to us is a huge boost.

“There’s so much variety in his game. I know how much Pep enjoys working with him and I am really looking forward to watching his development in the coming years.”

Jesus was part of the Brazil squad which reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Russia this summer.

Meanwhile Chelsea winger Pedro has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in the summer of 2015, is now under contract until the summer of 2020.

He told the club’s official website: “It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general.

“It’s important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy.”

Pedro has so far played in 131 games for the Blues, scoring 28 goals.

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very happy to secure Pedro’s services for another year.

“Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri. ”