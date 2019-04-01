Everton investigating alleged brawl involving Jordan Pickford

Video shows a large fight breaking out on a street in Sunderland on Sunday night

Jordan Pickford was in Sunderland on Sunday on a day off. Photo: Daniel Hambury/Getty Images

Everton are investigating a video which appears to show England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the centre of a street brawl in Sunderland.

The video, which has circulated online, was captured in the hours after Pickford had watched his former club lose to Portsmouth on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday.

An Everton statement said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter.”

In the video, onlookers can be heard shouting ‘Jordan’ as a fight breaks out before the man believed to be Pickford is dragged away.

Pickford had played in Everton’s 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday before spending a day off in his home city.

Last month, Everton boss Marco Silva said the 25-year-old needed to show “more emotional balance” after making mental errors in a 3-2 defeat to Sunderland’s rivals Newcastle.

