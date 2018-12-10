Chelsea suspend four fans for alleged racial abuse of Sterling

Man City player was alleged to have been abused during Chelsea’s win on Saturday
Chelsea have suspended four people from attending their matches, pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during Saturday’s match with Manchester City, the club have announced. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Chelsea have announced they have suspended four people from attending their matches, pending further investigations into allegations of racial abuse directed towards Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

The incident occurred during City’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

A statement published on the club’s official website read: “Chelsea Football Club has suspended four people from attending Chelsea matches pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during our match against Manchester City on Saturday.

“Our investigations into this matter are ongoing. We are fully supporting the police investigation and any information we gather will be passed on to them.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and, if there is evidence of ticket holders taking part in any racist behaviour, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans. We will also fully support any criminal prosecutions.”

Manchester City applauded the approach taken by Chelsea following the weekend incident.

“Manchester City welcomes Chelsea’s decision to issue suspensions to the individuals who verbally abused Raheem Sterling during the match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday,” a statement read.

“The club and Raheem are fully engaged with Chelsea and the investigating authorities as they continue to examine the events in question. Manchester City and Raheem are committed to working with all relevant parties and organisations to support the objective of eradicating racism from the game.” – Guardian service

