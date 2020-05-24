Bournemouth player one of two new coronavirus cases

Premier League announced on Saturday that there were two cases from 996 tests

David Hytner

Bournemouth have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images

Bournemouth have announced that one of the two positive Covid-19 tests from the Premier League’s second round of screening is a player from their squad. The club did not divulge his identity. He will now self-isolate for seven days.

“AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19,” a club statement read. “Medical confidentiality means the player’s identity will remain anonymous and the club asks for this to be respected. In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date.

“Following strict adherence of the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week.”

The League said on Saturday that two people had tested positive, each from different clubs, out of 996 players and staff who were screened last Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. That represented a drop from the first round of testing, announced last Tuesday, when six people from 748 were shown to have the virus.

Three of those were at Watford, one player – who was subsequently revealed to be Adrian Mariappa – and two members of staff. Burnley confirmed that Ian Woan, their assistant manager, was another of the positive tests.

Mariappa’s Watford teammate Tom Cleverley said: “I am really close to Maps and I speak to him most days. We have been doing an online workout and we were doing seriously tough two-hour sessions. For someone who was positive for coronavirus to be doing that sort of workout … it really did shock me.

“He is a disciplined guy and I know he would have been sticking to the rules. It worried me a little bit. I feel completely normal coming into training. I have been tested and you think: ‘That could be me.’”

Meanwhile, the EFL has announced that two individuals from one Championship club have tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 1,014 players and club staff from all 24 Championship clubs were tested for the virus over the course of the last 24 hours.

The players or staff concerned – who have not been identified – will now self-isolate and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training facilities.

The EFL said: “The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency.” – Guardian

